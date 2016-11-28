  • Sweden's news in English
 
jobs_header_v3
'I created this Stockholm podcast because I needed it'
Erin Bonnier. Photo: Private

'I created this Stockholm podcast because I needed it'

Emma Löfgren · 28 Nov 2016, 06:59

Published: 28 Nov 2016 06:59 GMT+01:00

Facebook Twitter Google+ reddit

Meet Erin Bonnier who runs the website and podcast Stockholm Lokal about the capital, culture and being an American in Sweden.

Erin Bonnier is fond of Sweden today. She knows her way around Stockholm, can list a fair few of the capital's hidden gems, knows who makes the best meatballs in town and has finally managed to get her gregarious American personality to gel with the silence of the Swedes.

But it wasn't always like that.

She moved from London to Stockholm with her Swedish husband David a year and a half ago, leaving behind one of Europe's most vibrant, bustling, sociable and international cities.

"My husband is Swedish but had never lived in Sweden, but always wanted to at some point. Even before we married he said that Sweden was in the cards. And actually my dad's father's parents are both Swedish, so there is a bit of Swedishness in me too," she explains to The Local.

But moving into her apartment in Stockholm and trying to talk to the neighbours without any response, or making a joke in a restaurant only to be met with a deafening silence from the strangers around her, made her feel like she would never fit in in her new country.

"There was a coldness and lack of connection between people. I felt that the energy was flat. It's not that it was bad, it was just different. But I took it personally at the time, and it made me feel uncomfortable and lonely," she says. 

The 34-year-old former PR worker, however, was never one to give up.

"When I moved here I didn't know what I wanted to do, so I started exploring Stockholm, asking around, finding out more about where to go and what to do. And I thought, why don't I just turn it into a guide?"


Erin Bonnier doing a podcast with Shaman Manex Ibar. Photo: Private

That guide became Stockholm Lokal, a website about all things related to Swedish culture, style and Stockholm. Bonnier uses the space to introduce people to the capital, and interview Swedes and other immigrants about their top tips and hangouts.

"I wanted to find spaces that were unique to Sweden. Where can you go that is authentically Stockholm? It was an interesting way for me to get to know Stockholm – my Swedish friends tell me that I know more about it than they do," she laughs.

She has recently branched out into running her own Stockholm Lokal podcast, using her skills from working in radio back at university in the US. "And I love talking," she quickly adds.

But on a more serious note: "Stockholm is more closed than the US, people are more in control of their emotions. I wanted the podcast to be a platform where I could talk very openly, and even vulnerably, about various issues. I mean, my first episode is a therapy session!"

She's not joking. Her first episode, 'An American in Sweden', is indeed a therapy session, in which she talks to a therapist about how she could learn to adapt to her new life in Sweden. In the second episode, she discusses fear, sex, intuition and intimacy with a shaman.

Bonnier does not have any specific goals for the podcast at the moment, taking things as they come. "For a podcast you have to build up several episodes and a following before you can get sponsors. So I follow my intuition and when I meet someone who inspires me I say 'let's do a podcast'."

The general goal, however, is for it to be a space to explore and discover new aspects of Swedish culture, but her plan is also to dig deep into topics that are often not talked about in daily life – anything and everything from green issues and sustainability to sex, swingers and polyamory.

"The goal is to take relevant topics and look at them openly," she says, describing a platform she feels is perhaps missing in the Nordic country at the moment. "Swedes are very emotionally controlled and there are certain things they don't feel as comfortable opening up about, which comes from history and centuries of religious suppression, no one's above, no one's below. Not all Swedes, obviously, but there's a common thread."


Bonnier with the book 'The Social Guidebook to Sweden'. Photo: Private

She also wants it to be a space to learn about other cultures, too.

"When I lived in America I thought it was the best place in the world, because that's what I was taught. But moving away and getting exposed to other cultures and news has made me look at it differently and learn more, about the negatives as well as the positives," she says. "That perspective is one of the biggest gifts I've got from moving."

"I started talking to an Iraqi taxi driver and was worried about what he thought of me, as an American, after the war and what we did to his country. But he was one of the nicest people I've ever met! I feel since moving to Sweden I've taken more of an interest in other cultures, maybe because I'm an outsider too."

She firmly believes that celebrating the things that make us unique brings us closer together, and hopes that Swedes too will tune into her podcast, in a gentle effort to break those who want it out of their shells.

"I think what's important is that you need to connect with yourself before you are able to genuinely connect with others. If you're raised in a collective where everyone is taught to be the same, it is difficult to connect to yourself. I would love for Swedes to be more individual and in touch with themselves."

"One of my goals behind the podcast is to make people ask themselves things like 'am I doing this job because it's what I really want to do or because it is expected of me?'"

Bonnier's best advice for other people moving to Sweden is to be open-minded and not fear failure.

"Don't have any expectations, don't be upset with yourself if it doesn't go as planned. I don't think people realize that going into a very different culture is a huge shock, so have flexibility with yourself, it's okay if it's not great. But don't dwell on the negatives either."

Most importantly, don't be afraid of talking about your emotions, she says, whatever they are. That's how she got over her initial homesickness and learned to appreciate the Swedes for their quiet friendliness.

"In a way Stockholm Lokal was something I created because I needed it," she says. "I hope that it also resonates with others."

Emma Löfgren (emma.lofgren@thelocal.com)

Facebook Twitter Google+ reddit


Today's headlines
'I created this podcast about Stockholm because I needed it'
Erin Bonnier. Photo: Private

'I created this podcast about Stockholm because I needed it'

4 minutes ago

Meet Erin Bonnier, 34, who runs the website and podcast Stockholm Lokal about the capital, culture and being an American in Sweden.

Asylum report: 8 out of 10 want to stay in Sweden
File photo: A man makes his bid at Pajala Asylum Centre. Fredrik Sandberg/TT

Asylum report: 8 out of 10 want to stay in Sweden

14 hours ago

An overwhelming majority of asylum seekers - 84 per cent - stated their wish to remain in Sweden permanently, although only half believe they are likely to succeed, according to a survey.

Sweden's December set for stormy start
File photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

Sweden's December set for stormy start

15 hours ago

Sweden is bracing itself for extreme weather all over the country, with the Swedish Meteorological Institute (SMHI) warning of storms, high winds and ice.

Unicef sounds alarm for Sweden's rehomed children
File photo: Cecilie Larsson/imagebank.sweden.se

Unicef sounds alarm for Sweden's rehomed children

17 hours ago

Knowledge of the well-being of many children in social care is critically lacking, says a new report by children's charity Unicef.

Swedish Advent 'less popular than Christmas Eve'
File photo: Simon Paulin/imagebank.sweden.se

Swedish Advent 'less popular than Christmas Eve'

21 hours ago

The traditionally less-popular Christmas Eve service is growing in popularity and is now a bigger deal than Advent, say priests.

Gang shootings start weekend in Malmö and Gothenburg
Police at Norra Grängesbergsgatan after another shooting in 2013. Photo: Stig-Åke Jönsson / TT

Gang shootings start weekend in Malmö and Gothenburg

1 day ago

Suspected gangland shootings have marked the start of the weekend in the Swedish cities of Malmö and Gothenburg, with victims left seriously wounded in both cities.

Attackers paint swastikas inside Stockholm mosque
The attackers sprayed swastikas on the wall inside the mosque. Photo: TT

Attackers paint swastikas inside Stockholm mosque

1 day ago

Unidentified attackers burst into a Stockholm mosque, just after morning prayers on Saturday, spray-painting swastikas and hate speech on the walls and throwing firecrackers, police said.

Swedish city to put all workers through LGBT course
Revellers at Karlskrona's gay pride festival in 2014. Photo: Mattias Mattson/Karlskrona Pride/Facebook

Swedish city to put all workers through LGBT course

1 day ago

A municipality in Sweden is to put all 5,700 of its workers to through a course on issues affecting homosexual, bisexual, trans- and queer people.

Swedes' social trust withstood refugee crisis: MSB report
Refugees arriving at Malmö's Hyllie station in November 2015. Photo: Johan Nilsson / TT

Swedes' social trust withstood refugee crisis: MSB report

1 day ago

The acute refugee crisis which near-overwhelmed Sweden’s authorities in autumn last year has done little to damage its citizens’ unusually high social trust, according to a new report.

Sweden to cull 200,000 poultry after bird flu outbreak
The farm in Mörarp, near Helsingborg. Photo: Björn Lindgren/TT

Sweden to cull 200,000 poultry after bird flu outbreak

2 days ago

An initial cull of 37,000 birds in Sweden will now increase to 200,000, authorities said on Friday.

Sponsored Article
18 Stockholm innovations to keep an eye on
National
The five weirdest attacks on Sweden's giant straw yule goat
Sponsored Article
Programmers' bootcamp: Change your life in 12 weeks
Gallery
People-watching: November 23rd
The Local Voices
'Swedes are stylish: you need to dress well if you want to fit in'
Blog updates

14 November

Hello darkness, my old friend (The Diplomatic Dispatch) »

"I started thinking about November’s blog for The Local at the end of October, as the…" READ »

 

6 October

10 useful hjälpverb (The Swedish Teacher) »

"Hej! I think the so-called “hjalpverb” (auxiliary verbs in English) are a good way to get…" READ »

 
 
 
Sponsored Article
Why Stockholm startups are teaching kids to program
National
Critics slam Swedish paper's Donald Trump cartoon as anti-Semitic
Sponsored Article
'Learning to trade gave me the life I wanted'
National
Men call Sweden's mansplaining hotline for mansplaining tips
Gallery
Property of the week: Gotland
Gallery
People-watching: November 18th-20th
Sponsored Article
Stockholm: leading the way in clean energy innovation
Culture
Shooting starts on The Bridge 4
Sponsored Article
Local guide: the best of Hong Kong
Travel
Sweden's ten most beautiful places
The Local Voices
Having a Swedish girlfriend didn't help this Egyptian evade culture shock
Sponsored Article
Stockholm hosts one-of-a-kind fashion event
Gallery
People-watching: November 16th
Sponsored Article
We visited 5 'murder spots' in Malmö
Culture
What the world of Harry Potter would look like... set in Sweden
National
Here's where Sweden's best non-native English speakers live
Sponsored Article
How Stockholm's cold climate boosts creativity
The Local Voices
This new book by a Syrian writer gives refugee children their own hero
Sponsored Article
Seven reasons why Malmö is the football capital of Sweden
Politics
Do Swedish polls underestimate support for Sweden Democrats?
Sponsored Article
We visited 5 'murder spots' in Malmö
National
What does the Swede do when it snows? Gets naked. Obviously.
Sponsored Article
9 unexpected programmes at Stockholm University
Gallery
People-watching: November 11th-13th
Sponsored Article
One expat's strategy for making friends in Stockholm
National
SNOW RECORD: Stockholm's snowiest November day in 111 years
Sponsored Article
Terje Håkonsen: 'I try to make everything count'
International
Five things President Trump could mean for Sweden
Sponsored Article
9 unexpected programmes at Stockholm University
Lifestyle
11 ways to act like a Swede in winter
Sponsored Article
'We wanted to turn ideas into action'
Gallery
People-watching: November 9th
Sponsored Article
Marianne Vikkula: the unlikely Nordic startup star
National
Migrants face long wait for work permits
Travel
Ten reasons Sweden is the best winter country
The Local Voices
'You have to understand the Swedish concept of lagom if you want to find work'
National
You'll never guess what's not allowed at this Stockholm hostel
Gallery
People-watching: November 4th-6th
The Local Voices
Antonio, 19, is a Syrian refugee and porn actor hoping to change perceptions of refugees
3,214
jobs available
Noticeboard
SHOW ALL NOTICES »
Discuss
FULL INDEX »
JUST THE NEWS »
LATEST TOPICS »