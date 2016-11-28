Police on alert after white powder threat in Borås

File photo of police cordons. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Several buildings in Borås have been sealed off or evacuated after post containing white powder was sent to the police station, the court house and the council house.

Police wearing gas masks began cordoning off the district court building in Borås municipality, western Sweden, at around 11am on Monday after it received post containing the mystery powder.

"We're not allowed to leave the building. So we're not evacuated but stuck in here," a person inside the building wrote to regional newspaper Borås Tidning (BT) in an e-mail before noon.

Police began to evacuate the building in the afternoon. The council building in Svenljunga and the police station in Borås also received the white powder in the mail on Monday, said the police on their website.

They are treating it as a so-called 'special incident', which means all resources are being devoted to it.

Nobody is reported to have shown any symptomps indicating poisoning, but nine people who have been in contact with the white powder have been put under quarantine, reports the GT tabloid.

"The worst-case scenario is if it is anthrax," Henrik Andersson, head of the fire and rescue services in the municipality, told BT.

The police bomb squad is set to analyze the powder in the afternoon.