Ericsson confirms job cuts at Swedish factories
Ericsson's factory in Borås. Photo: Björn Larsson Rosvall/TT

Ericsson confirms job cuts at Swedish factories

TT/The Local · 29 Nov 2016, 11:31

Published: 29 Nov 2016 11:20 GMT+01:00
Updated: 29 Nov 2016 11:31 GMT+01:00

Ericsson has confirmed how many workers will lose their jobs at its offices in Kumla and Borås as part of a major cost-cutting programme which will see around 3000 laid off in total across Sweden.

A total of 820 people will be laid off in Kumla and Borås, the two towns that were expected to be hit the hardest by the nationwide job cuts announced by the Swedish telecoms giant last month.

In Borås, 460 production jobs will be cut. A new production unit employing 175 people is to be created in the town, to work on logistics and software development.

Fifty positions in Borås will be outsourced to an external company, reports Swedish news agency TT.

The factory in Kumla currently employs 420 workers. Of those, 360 will be laid off and the remaining 60 will be appointed to work on developing Ericsson's new 5G technology.

"It was difficult news to give to our co-workers in early October and it has obviously been tough times. Everyone has been waiting for the negotiations to end and that there would be clear information," Ericsson global HR manager MajBritt Arfert told TT.

The rest of Ericsson's cost-cutting drive is set to be presented on December 8th. Its offices in Gothenburg, Karlskrona, Linköping and Stockholm are also expected to be affected by the cuts.

TT/The Local (news@thelocal.se)

It's hoped that a new app using similar tech to the Nintendo game will help foreigners take less time to learn Swedish.

