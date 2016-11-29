  • Sweden's news in English
 
jobs_header_v3
Inside Sweden's perilous Sami reindeer pilgrimage
A file photo of reindeer in Dalarna, Sweden. Photo: Nisse Schmidt/TT

Inside Sweden's perilous Sami reindeer pilgrimage

AFP · 29 Nov 2016, 07:25

Published: 29 Nov 2016 07:25 GMT+01:00

Facebook Twitter Google+ reddit

Modern-day threats are making life increasingly difficult for Sweden's Sami reindeer herders, as this account inside the annual reindeer pilgrimage shows.

A herd of reindeer moves silently down the mountain, their silver coats and majestic antlers blending into the Swedish tundra as their herder leads them to their winter grazing grounds in the plains below.

The annual pilgrimage, called transhumance, takes on almost sacred meaning for Sweden's indigenous Sami reindeer herders nowadays, as they face modern-day threats to their livelihood from wind turbines, global warming, logging, and mining.

"It's a painful life, but the most beautiful there is," says Margret Fjellström, who owns several hundred reindeer in Dikanäs, a village in Sweden's mountains 800 kilometres (500 miles) north of the capital Stockholm.

"My identity depends on this life. When a fawn is born, we forget all of our troubles," the 30-year-old Sami tells AFP.

Every autumn, the reindeer are taken to their winter pasture in the plains by their owners, the Sami – formerly called Lapps – the only people authorized to herd reindeer in Sweden.

In Dikanäs, helpers on snowmobiles and quad bikes prepare for the move by leading thousands of the animals into an enclosure.

There the fawns are marked, and the adults are separated. The fattest are sent to the slaughterhouse – their meat is considered a delicacy in the Nordic countries – while the others are sent to the forests in the plains teeming with lichen, a type of moss that makes up the reindeer's main diet.

Fjellström's lasso whirls above her furred hat as she shouts out orders to her helpers. Around her waist in a sheath rests the indispensable knife used to carve the mark in the animals' ears.

They need to move quickly. Night falls before 3:00 pm this far north, the semi-domesticated reindeer are getting stressed and the herders are exhausted from a hard day's work.

Under the watchful gaze of a group of fascinated children, the herders lay the reindeer down and hold them still as they mark and vaccinate them.

The herders then load them onto the trucks that will take them to their winter pasture, 200 kilometres east.

Deadly dangers

In Dikanäs, reindeer herding is no longer done the traditional way, on foot: the animals' journey through the wilderness full of peat bogs, dense forests and lakes has become too perilous.

With global warming, the crossing has become more treacherous as the ice on the lakes is not thick enough to walk on yet.

"The water (current) is strong and therefore impassable, or the ice is too fragile. A farmer from a Sami village a little further north drowned in early November," Fjellström recalls.

This leaves the herders no other choice than to take to the road, even though it costs more.

Other dangers lie in wait. Forty percent of fawns die from the cold, while wolverines, bears, wolves, lynx and eagles all prey on the reindeer.

Fjellström estimates her losses in 2015 at 250,000 kronor ($27,138/23,400 euros), despite the damages paid by local authorities to compensate for her reindeer lost to predators.

"Sweden has decided to protect its species to diversify its wildlife. That's good, but is it fair that I have to pay for it?," she asks.

Global warming

The ancient Sami practice of reindeer herding also faces other challenges. Climate change has brought thicker layers of ice that prevent the reindeer from reaching their lichen, forcing herders to supplement their diet with costly fodder.

The reindeer are also frightened by the roar of wind turbines and the din of machinery used in the encroaching logging and mining industries, prompting breeders to increasingly file lawsuits to protect their livelihood from these obstacles.

"Every generation of breeders has its cross to bear. For my father's, it was Chernobyl," Fjellström says, noting that the fallout from the 1986 nuclear catastrophe in Ukraine poisoned the moss and lichen in Sweden.

Although 30 years have passed since then, some reindeer in the Arctic are still radioactive.

To make ends meet, Fjellström works in the off-season as a hotel receptionist and her husband works in the forestry sector. Until April, when they take the reindeer back to the mountains.

Sweden has 4,600 reindeer owners for just over 250,000 animals, according to the Sami Parliament.

Semi-domesticated reindeer can be found across the northernmost part of Europe, and are raised for their meat, pelts, and antlers, which are used to make handicrafts. Wild reindeer also roam freely in forests, mostly in Norway.

This feature was written by AFP's Jonathan Nackstrand and Gael Branchereau.

For more news from Sweden, join us on Facebook and Twitter.

AFP (news@thelocal.se)

Facebook Twitter Google+ reddit


Today's headlines
Swedes hope to rebuild burned-down yule goat
The Gävle goat, after and before. Photo: Roger Nilsson/Pernilla Wahlman/TT

Swedes hope to rebuild burned-down yule goat

12 hours ago

Could Gävle town's giant arson victim rise from the ashes before Christmas?

Sweden's Christmas goat burned down on opening day
The 2016 Gävle Christmas goat, only hours after it was launched. Photo: Roger Nilsson/TT

Sweden's Christmas goat burned down on opening day

14 hours ago

2016's edition of the famous Gävle goat is no more, after it was burned down on inauguration day.

Swedish oil bosses quizzed in six-year human rights probe
Ian Lundin on a previous occasion. Photo: Lars Pehrson/SvD/TT

Swedish oil bosses quizzed in six-year human rights probe

14 hours ago

Bosses at Swedish oil company Lundin Petroleum are suspected of being complicit in alleged human rights abuses in South Sudan.

'White powder' sent to Borås court house was cocoa
File photo of police cordons. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

'White powder' sent to Borås court house was cocoa

15 hours ago

UPDATED: Mystery powder sparking a scare at the court house in Borås on Monday turned out to be cocoa powder.

The Local List
Six things not to say on Sweden's Lucia day
Sweden's traditional Lucia is pretty strange. Photo: Cecilia Larsson/imagebank.sweden.se

Six things not to say on Sweden's Lucia day

16 hours ago

Sweden celebrates its favourite Italian Catholic saint on December 13th. Don't say these things to the Swedes on this beloved winter holiday.

Could Pokémon Go tech teach immigrants Swedish?
An example of the Swedish app (left) and Pokémon Go (right). Photo: KTH & The Local

Could Pokémon Go tech teach immigrants Swedish?

19 hours ago

It's hoped that a new app using similar tech to the Nintendo game will help foreigners take less time to learn Swedish.

82 percent of tech cash goes to male entrepreneurs
2016 has been a record year for investments in IT firms. Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT

82 percent of tech cash goes to male entrepreneurs

19 hours ago

A new report sheds light on a gender divide in the Swedish startup world.

Five weirdest attacks on Sweden's straw yule goat
The Gävle Goat in happier times. Photo: Andreas Bardell/TT

Five weirdest attacks on Sweden's straw yule goat

21 hours ago

An iconic Christmas straw goat that gets torched almost every year in Gävle, Sweden, has burned down again. The Local takes a look at some of the most outrageous attempts to destroy it.

Swede wakes up with neighbour’s roof in his garden
Not what you expect to find in your garden. Photo: Mauri Takala

Swede wakes up with neighbour’s roof in his garden

22 hours ago

'Is anyone missing a metal roof after last night's storm? I have an extra one in the garden.'

My Swedish Career
'I created this Stockholm podcast because I needed it'
Erin Bonnier. Photo: Private

'I created this Stockholm podcast because I needed it'

23 hours ago

Meet Erin Bonnier, 34, who runs the website and podcast Stockholm Lokal about the capital, culture and being an American in Sweden.

Sponsored Article
Programmers' bootcamp: Change your life in 12 weeks
The Local Voices
'My name is Sami and I am a proud Swede - it hurts when people say I'm not Swedish'
Sponsored Article
18 Stockholm innovations to keep an eye on
National
Swedish Advent 'less popular than Christmas Eve'
Gallery
People-watching: November 25th-27th
Blog updates

14 November

Hello darkness, my old friend (The Diplomatic Dispatch) »

"I started thinking about November’s blog for The Local at the end of October, as the…" READ »

 

6 October

10 useful hjälpverb (The Swedish Teacher) »

"Hej! I think the so-called “hjalpverb” (auxiliary verbs in English) are a good way to get…" READ »

 
 
 
Sponsored Article
We visited 5 'murder spots' in Malmö
Swedish city to put all workers through LGBT course
Sponsored Article
Why Stockholm startups are teaching kids to program
National
The five weirdest attacks on Sweden's giant straw yule goat
Gallery
People-watching: November 23rd
The Local Voices
'Swedes are stylish: you need to dress well if you want to fit in'
Sponsored Article
'Learning to trade gave me the life I wanted'
National
Critics slam Swedish paper's Donald Trump cartoon as anti-Semitic
Sponsored Article
Stockholm: leading the way in clean energy innovation
National
Men call Sweden's mansplaining hotline for mansplaining tips
Gallery
Property of the week: Gotland
Sponsored Article
Local guide: the best of Hong Kong
Gallery
People-watching: November 18th-20th
Sponsored Article
Local guide: the best of New York
Culture
Shooting starts on The Bridge 4
Travel
Sweden's ten most beautiful places
Sponsored Article
Michael Björklund: 'Being a chef is crazy work'
The Local Voices
Having a Swedish girlfriend didn't help this Egyptian evade culture shock
Sponsored Article
Seven reasons why Malmö is the football capital of Sweden
Gallery
People-watching: November 16th
Sponsored Article
We visited 5 'murder spots' in Malmö
Culture
What the world of Harry Potter would look like... set in Sweden
Sponsored Article
HIV in Sweden today is not like it was yesterday
National
Here's where Sweden's best non-native English speakers live
Sponsored Article
Mette Helbæk: ‘We have a basic human need to connect'
The Local Voices
This new book by a Syrian writer gives refugee children their own hero
Sponsored Article
Terje Håkonsen: 'I try to make everything count'
Politics
Do Swedish polls underestimate support for Sweden Democrats?
Sponsored Article
Lina Thomsgård: 'I try to break down barriers every day'
National
What does the Swede do when it snows? Gets naked. Obviously.
Sponsored Article
'We wanted to turn ideas into action'
Gallery
People-watching: November 11th-13th
Sponsored Article
Marianne Vikkula: the unlikely Nordic startup star
National
SNOW RECORD: Stockholm's snowiest November day in 111 years
International
Five things President Trump could mean for Sweden
Lifestyle
11 ways to act like a Swede in winter
Gallery
People-watching: November 9th
National
Migrants face long wait for work permits
3,214
jobs available
Noticeboard
SHOW ALL NOTICES »
Discuss
FULL INDEX »
JUST THE NEWS »
LATEST TOPICS »