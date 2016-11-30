Scotland in uproar over being 'out deep-fried' by Sweden

Sweden has 'out deep-fried' Scotland, and it isn't going down well. Photo: Restaurang Tre Kronor

The Local · 30 Nov 2016, 11:04

Published: 30 Nov 2016 11:04 GMT+01:00

A grease-soaked Swedish monster food has outraged Scots after they realized it may be even worse for you than Scotland's famous deep-fried Mars bar.

Chip shops in Scotland have been covering the caramel chocolate bars in batter and deep-frying them since the 1990s, and the practice has since spread to other shores. But local pride has now been dented after a user on the Scottish subforum of Reddit pointed out that Sweden may well have “out deep-fried” the Scots.

The food in question is the “Calskroven”, an invention created in northern Sweden around a decade ago, which involves taking a hamburger and fries then baking it inside a calzone pizza.

“This is outrageous. This is a Swedish thing – not a Scottish one. We’re being out-deepfried-pizzad by the Swedes,” wrote Reddit user TheColinous, who first brought the Swedish creation to Scotland’s attention.

“We can’t stand for this,” replied another user, adding that he was “away to make a calzone out of a haggis supper (deep-fried haggis and fries) and a block of cheddar” before deep-frying it, in retaliation.

The Scottish edition of tabloid The Sun claims that a Calskrove can contain as much as 2,000 calories – significantly more than the 1,200 calories in a deep-fried Mars bar and fries.

Scotland’s outrage over being outdone has since made its way back to Sweden, but there's more bad news on the way. A user at Reddit Sweden has pointed out that the Calskroven has long since been overtaken in the horrible food stakes by another Swedish invention, the Vulkan pizza.



The Vulcan pizza makes a Calskrove look like a light snack. Photo: Nya Gul & Blå pizzeria

The monstrosity contains bacon, pepperoni, diced steak, fries, and cheese to name but a few of its toppings, adding up to around 3,700 calories.

Forget the Scots: imagine how that makes the Italians feel.