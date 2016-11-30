  • Sweden's news in English
 
jobs_header_v3
Swedish pupils gain ground in global education rankings
Swedish pupils are doing better in maths and science. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

Swedish pupils gain ground in global education rankings

Emma Löfgren · 30 Nov 2016, 10:34

Published: 30 Nov 2016 10:34 GMT+01:00

Facebook Twitter Google+ reddit

Swedes are cheering a new international ranking which suggests schoolkids have improved their performance in maths and science, after years of tumbling down global education tables.

A report published on Tuesday made happy reading for the Swedes, whose education system has suffered blow upon blow in international education rankings in recent years.

The study, carried out by education research group Timss, revealed that Swedish 10-year-olds and 14-year-olds improved their results last year, compared to the previous survey in 2011.

In maths the 10-year-olds finished the test with an average score of 519 points, up by 15 on 2011, and the science test with a score of 540, up by seven.

The 14-year-olds improved their performance in maths to 501 points, up by 17, and in science 522 points, up by 13.

"The IEA's Timss 2015 study of mathematics and science achievement reveals that for Sweden both grade 4 and grade 8 student performance improved between 2011 and 2015," Dirk Hastedt, the executive director of the group behind the Timss study, the International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement (IEA), told The Local.

"This continues the established positive trend for grade 4, and reverses the previous trend for grade 8," he added.

READ ALSO: Here are the best and worst schools in Sweden

Those studying maths in the third year of Sweden's senior high school gymnasiet, referred to in the study as 'grade 12', scored 431, improving their performance by 19 points on the 2008 test. However, those studying physics dropped by 42 points to an average score of 455.

"Sweden was one of only two countries that showed an improvement in results for grade 12 math specialists. Congratulations to Sweden!" said Hastedt.

However, Sweden still has a long way to go. The top-performing country was Singapore, which scored 618 and 590 in fourth and tenth-grade maths and 621 respectively 597 in sciences.

The results of the major Pisa 2015 global survey, which measures pupils' skills in maths, reading comprehension and natural sciences, are set to be revealed next week.

READ ALSO: The Local's interview with Sweden's education minister

For more news from Sweden, join us on Facebook and Twitter.

Emma Löfgren (emma.lofgren@thelocal.com)

Facebook Twitter Google+ reddit


Today's headlines
Second Christmas goat burned down in Sweden
The burning Christmas goat in Visby, Gotland. Photo: Räddningstjänsten Gotland

Second Christmas goat burned down in Sweden

1 hour ago

Only two days after Gävle's giant Christmas goat was reduced to ashes, a second Swedish yule goat has met its demise.

The Local List
Eight of Gothenburg's coziest cafes
Kafé Magasinet on Tredje Långgatan does mood lighting well. Photo: aveny.se/Göteborg & Co

Eight of Gothenburg's coziest cafes

2 hours ago

Looking for somewhere to beat the winter blues in Sweden's second city? These eight cozy cafes are guaranteed to help.

Video
Has Wes Anderson directed best Christmas ad of the year?
Screenshot from the video. Photo: H&M

Has Wes Anderson directed best Christmas ad of the year?

16 hours ago

Commercial designed to cynically tug at your heartstrings, or genuine message of Christmas love? Either way, this H&M short film may be the most unusual holiday ad this year.

Startups
Stockholm is about to get its first FinTech hub
Sweden boasts big FinTech success stories like iZettle, but has lacked a specialist hub. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

Stockholm is about to get its first FinTech hub

16 hours ago

The launch of a specialist hub should be a boost for Sweden's financial technology startups.

The Local List
Six times coach Pia Sundhage proved she's just the coolest
Sweden coach Pia Sundhage. Photo: Björn Larsson Rosvall/TT

Six times coach Pia Sundhage proved she's just the coolest

17 hours ago

Sweden's women's football manager has been grabbing headlines with her zingers, put-downs and amazing coaching skills. Here are six of our favourite moments.

Football: New coach for Swedish women's team
Football coach Pia Sundhage. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

Football: New coach for Swedish women's team

17 hours ago

Swedish legend football coach Pia Sundhage is stepping down.

Here's Sweden's PM's letter to Donald Trump
Trump, Löfven and Clinton. Photo: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan & Vilhelm Stokstad/TT & AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Here's Sweden's PM's letter to Donald Trump

18 hours ago

The uncensored version of the congratulatory note, as well as the letter he never sent to Hillary Clinton.

Ericsson confirms job cuts at Swedish factories
Ericsson's factory in Borås. Photo: Björn Larsson Rosvall/TT

Ericsson confirms job cuts at Swedish factories

21 hours ago

Ericsson has revealed exactly many workers will lose their jobs at its offices in Kumla and Borås.

This is how cold it's going to get in Sweden this week
A man putting up snow warning signs in Stockholm earlier this month. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

This is how cold it's going to get in Sweden this week

22 hours ago

Winter is here and there's no going back.

Inside Sweden's perilous Sami reindeer pilgrimage
A file photo of reindeer in Dalarna, Sweden. Photo: Nisse Schmidt/TT

Inside Sweden's perilous Sami reindeer pilgrimage

1 day ago

Modern-day threats are making life increasingly difficult for Sweden's Sami reindeer herders, as this account inside the annual reindeer pilgrimage shows.

Sponsored Article
Local guide: the best of New York
Gallery
Property of the week: Skellefteå
Sponsored Article
Programmers' bootcamp: Change your life in 12 weeks
The Local Voices
'My name is Sami and I am a proud Swede - it hurts when people say I'm not Swedish'
National
Swedish Advent 'less popular than Christmas Eve'
Blog updates

14 November

Hello darkness, my old friend (The Diplomatic Dispatch) »

"I started thinking about November’s blog for The Local at the end of October, as the…" READ »

 

6 October

10 useful hjälpverb (The Swedish Teacher) »

"Hej! I think the so-called “hjalpverb” (auxiliary verbs in English) are a good way to get…" READ »

 
 
 
Sponsored Article
18 Stockholm innovations to keep an eye on
Gallery
People-watching: November 25th-27th
Sponsored Article
We visited 5 'murder spots' in Malmö
Swedish city to put all workers through LGBT course
National
The five weirdest attacks on Sweden's giant straw yule goat
Gallery
People-watching: November 23rd
Sponsored Article
Why Stockholm startups are teaching kids to program
The Local Voices
'Swedes are stylish: you need to dress well if you want to fit in'
Sponsored Article
'Learning to trade gave me the life I wanted'
National
Critics slam Swedish paper's Donald Trump cartoon as anti-Semitic
National
Men call Sweden's mansplaining hotline for mansplaining tips
Sponsored Article
Stockholm: leading the way in clean energy innovation
Gallery
Property of the week: Gotland
Sponsored Article
Local guide: the best of Hong Kong
Gallery
People-watching: November 18th-20th
Culture
Shooting starts on The Bridge 4
Sponsored Article
Michael Björklund: 'Being a chef is crazy work'
Travel
Sweden's ten most beautiful places
Sponsored Article
Seven reasons why Malmö is the football capital of Sweden
The Local Voices
Having a Swedish girlfriend didn't help this Egyptian evade culture shock
Sponsored Article
We visited 5 'murder spots' in Malmö
Gallery
People-watching: November 16th
Sponsored Article
HIV in Sweden today is not like it was yesterday
Culture
What the world of Harry Potter would look like... set in Sweden
Sponsored Article
Mette Helbæk: ‘We have a basic human need to connect'
National
Here's where Sweden's best non-native English speakers live
Sponsored Article
Terje Håkonsen: 'I try to make everything count'
The Local Voices
This new book by a Syrian writer gives refugee children their own hero
Sponsored Article
Lina Thomsgård: 'I try to break down barriers every day'
Politics
Do Swedish polls underestimate support for Sweden Democrats?
Sponsored Article
'We wanted to turn ideas into action'
National
What does the Swede do when it snows? Gets naked. Obviously.
Sponsored Article
Marianne Vikkula: the unlikely Nordic startup star
Gallery
People-watching: November 11th-13th
National
SNOW RECORD: Stockholm's snowiest November day in 111 years
International
Five things President Trump could mean for Sweden
Lifestyle
11 ways to act like a Swede in winter
Gallery
People-watching: November 9th
3,188
jobs available
Noticeboard
SHOW ALL NOTICES »
Discuss
FULL INDEX »
JUST THE NEWS »
LATEST TOPICS »