  • Sweden's news in English
 
jobs_header_v3
'Memorial' to be held for Sweden's giant yule goat
The 2016 Gävle goat in its final hours. Photo: Roger Nilsson/TT

'Memorial' to be held for Sweden's giant yule goat

TT/The Local · 1 Dec 2016, 08:05

Published: 01 Dec 2016 08:05 GMT+01:00

Facebook Twitter Google+ reddit

The story of 2016’s short-lived giant Swedish Christmas goat has taken a turn for the weird, after local residents were invited to participate in a 'memorial' for the fallen figure.

On Sunday, the 13-metre-tall straw goat in Gävle, central Sweden was burned down only hours after it had been inaugurated for the year. While attacks on the Christmas tradition are just as well known as the goat itself, the early timing of this year’s assault was unfortunate, given Gävle is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its Christmas icon.

Rebuilding the original goat was considered, but the organizers eventually decided to fill its place with a smaller straw goat built by local high school students instead.

The smaller goat will be moved to the same spot as the older, bigger one on Thursday afternoon, and Gävle council has now invited locals to “honour the memory” of the barbecued straw animal at the same time.

The enclosure where the Christmas favourite once stood will be opened up to allow goat mourners the chance to pay tribute to one of 2016’s least lucky figures by “placing goats of various types” beside its replacement.

Small straw goats are traditional Christmas decorations in Sweden, so there will be no shortage of replicas on hand for those keen to honour their hero.

“We want to take advantage of the incredible dedication that the people of Gävle and fans around the world have shown in recent days,” Gävle Bocken spokesperson Maria Wallberg explained in a press statement.

The bizarre memorial can even be watched live via the Gävle tourist board website, which has a web camera filming the location.

For more news from Sweden, join us on Facebook and Twitter.

TT/The Local (news@thelocal.se)

Facebook Twitter Google+ reddit


Today's headlines
Guest blog
How I learned to stop worrying and love Swedish honesty
A visit to the dentist in two different countries. Photo: Jessica Gow/TT (edit: The Local)

How I learned to stop worrying and love Swedish honesty

14 hours ago

Stockholm-based English teacher David Ashby reflects on British politeness and the straight-talking Swedes.

Car-sharing should not be for profit, says Swedish study
Taxis outside Stockholm central train station. Photo: Emma-Sofia Olsson/SvD/TT

Car-sharing should not be for profit, says Swedish study

14 hours ago

But what does Sweden's new government inquiry mean for services such as Uber?

In pictures: Stockholm's new myth-busting Viking museum
Artist's impression of Viking characters Ragnhild and Harald. Photo: Mats Vänehem/Vikingaliv

In pictures: Stockholm's new myth-busting Viking museum

15 hours ago

Who were those bearded warriors?

Scotland in uproar over being 'out deep-fried' by Sweden
Sweden has 'out deep-fried' Scotland, and it isn't going down well. Photo: Restaurang Tre Kronor

Scotland in uproar over being 'out deep-fried' by Sweden

17 hours ago

Sweden's burger and fries baked in a calzone has caused jealousy in the land of the deep-fried Mars bar, but it isn't even the worst the Nordic nation has to offer.

Are homeless figures rising because of housing crisis?
File photo of homelessness in Stockholm. Photo: Maja Suslin/TT

Are homeless figures rising because of housing crisis?

18 hours ago

A Stockholm charity warns that the number of homeless people is on the increase as a result of Sweden's housing crisis.

Swedish pupils gain ground in global education rankings
Swedish pupils are doing better in maths and science. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

Swedish pupils gain ground in global education rankings

20 hours ago

Good news for Sweden after years of tumbling down global education tables.

Was Brussels terror suspect radicalized in Sweden?
The former Stockholm resident was shot dead in a police raid in Brussels. Photo: Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP

Was Brussels terror suspect radicalized in Sweden?

22 hours ago

A former Stockholm resident suspected of involvement in the Paris and Brussels terror attacks also had links with an Islamist network in the Scandinavian country, SVT’s Uppdrag granskning program reports.

Presented by Musiksverige
Smart songwriters: Sweden’s next big music export?
Niclas Molinder speaks with artists in Rwanda. Photo: Emil Nils Nylander

Smart songwriters: Sweden’s next big music export?

22 hours ago

Find out how Swedes are helping ensure songwriters around the world can earn a living from their work – whether songs are streamed on Spotify or played live in an arena.

Second Christmas goat burned down in Sweden
The burning Christmas goat in Visby, Gotland. Photo: Räddningstjänsten Gotland

Second Christmas goat burned down in Sweden

23 hours ago

Only two days after Gävle's giant Christmas goat was reduced to ashes, a second Swedish yule goat has met its demise.

The Local List
Eight of Gothenburg's coziest cafes this winter
Kafé Magasinet on Tredje Långgatan does mood lighting well. Photo: aveny.se/Göteborg & Co

Eight of Gothenburg's coziest cafes this winter

1 day ago

Looking for somewhere to beat the winter blues in Sweden's second city? These eight cozy cafes are guaranteed to help.

Sponsored Article
Sweden to Hong Kong: The Local guide
National
This is how cold it's going to get in Sweden this week
Sponsored Article
Programmers' bootcamp: Change your life in 12 weeks
Gallery
Property of the week: Skellefteå
National
Inside Sweden's perilous Sami reindeer pilgrimage
Blog updates

14 November

Hello darkness, my old friend (The Diplomatic Dispatch) »

"I started thinking about November’s blog for The Local at the end of October, as the…" READ »

 

6 October

10 useful hjälpverb (The Swedish Teacher) »

"Hej! I think the so-called “hjalpverb” (auxiliary verbs in English) are a good way to get…" READ »

 
 
 
Sponsored Article
18 Stockholm innovations to keep an eye on
The Local Voices
'My name is Sami and I am a proud Swede - it hurts when people say I'm not Swedish'
Sponsored Article
We visited 5 'murder spots' in Malmö
National
Swedish Advent 'less popular than Christmas Eve'
Gallery
People-watching: November 25th-27th
Swedish city to put all workers through LGBT course
Sponsored Article
Why Stockholm startups are teaching kids to program
National
The five weirdest attacks on Sweden's giant straw yule goat
Sponsored Article
Smart songwriters: Sweden’s next big music export?
Gallery
People-watching: November 23rd
The Local Voices
'Swedes are stylish: you need to dress well if you want to fit in'
Sponsored Article
'Learning to trade gave me the life I wanted'
National
Critics slam Swedish paper's Donald Trump cartoon as anti-Semitic
Sponsored Article
Stockholm: leading the way in clean energy innovation
National
Men call Sweden's mansplaining hotline for mansplaining tips
Gallery
Property of the week: Gotland
Sponsored Article
Michael Björklund: 'Being a chef is crazy work'
Gallery
People-watching: November 18th-20th
Sponsored Article
Seven reasons why Malmö is the football capital of Sweden
Culture
Shooting starts on The Bridge 4
Sponsored Article
We visited 5 'murder spots' in Malmö
Travel
Sweden's ten most beautiful places
Sponsored Article
HIV in Sweden today is not like it was yesterday
The Local Voices
Having a Swedish girlfriend didn't help this Egyptian evade culture shock
Sponsored Article
Mette Helbæk: ‘We have a basic human need to connect'
Gallery
People-watching: November 16th
Sponsored Article
Terje Håkonsen: 'I try to make everything count'
Culture
What the world of Harry Potter would look like... set in Sweden
Sponsored Article
Lina Thomsgård: 'I try to break down barriers every day'
National
Here's where Sweden's best non-native English speakers live
Sponsored Article
'We wanted to turn ideas into action'
The Local Voices
This new book by a Syrian writer gives refugee children their own hero
Sponsored Article
Marianne Vikkula: the unlikely Nordic startup star
Politics
Do Swedish polls underestimate support for Sweden Democrats?
National
What does the Swede do when it snows? Gets naked. Obviously.
Gallery
People-watching: November 11th-13th
National
SNOW RECORD: Stockholm's snowiest November day in 111 years
International
Five things President Trump could mean for Sweden
3,205
jobs available
Noticeboard
SHOW ALL NOTICES »
Discuss
FULL INDEX »
JUST THE NEWS »
LATEST TOPICS »