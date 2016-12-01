  • Sweden's news in English
 
These are the Spotify hits Swedes listened to in 2016
What do the Swedes listen to? Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

These are the Spotify hits Swedes listened to in 2016

The Local · 1 Dec 2016, 10:49

Published: 01 Dec 2016 10:00 GMT+01:00
Updated: 01 Dec 2016 10:49 GMT+01:00

Swedish Spotify has released its annual list of the most-streamed songs and artists of the year. This is what the always trend-sensitive Swedes had on their playlists.

All tracks are embedded below, but you may have to wait a few seconds for them to load. Patience, dear readers, patience.

The most-streamed artists in Sweden 2016

1. Justin Bieber

2. Håkan Hellström

The only surprise on this list is that Håkan Hellström did not claim the top spot. Swedes adore this Gothenburg indie rocker to the point of obsession, turning a deaf ear both to critics and his out-of-tune voice.

3. Drake

4. Rihanna

5. Kent

Sweden's biggest rock group is playing their last-ever concert in Stockholm this month. Fans were devastated when they announced earlier this year they were splitting up.

6. Miriam Bryant

This English-Finnish Gothenburg-based singer is one of Sweden's recent rising stars. Here at The Local, we're way ahead of the rest of them. We wrote about Miriam Bryant three and a half years ago.

7. Coldplay

8. Kygo

9. The Chainsmokers

10. Sia

The most-streamed artists globally in 2016

1. Drake
2. Justin Bieber
3. Rihanna
4. Twenty One Pilots
5. Kanye West

The most-streamed tracks in Sweden 2016

1. Faded – Alan Walker

2. One Dance – Drake

3. Cheap Thrills – Sia

4. The Ocean – Mike Perry

5. Fast Car – Radio Edit – Jonas Blue

6. Can't Stop The Feeling! (Original Song from DreamWorks Animation's Trolls) – Justin Timberlake

7. I Took A Pill In Ibiza – Seeb Remix – Mike Posner

8. Don't Let Me Down – The Chainsmokers

9. Love Yourself – Justin Bieber

10. If I Were Sorry – Frans

Frans Jeppsson Wall represented Sweden in Eurovision Song Contest this year with his hit 'If I Were Sorry'. But in Sweden, he's still more famous for that time he sang about Zlatan more than ten years ago.

The most-streamed tracks globally in 2016

1. One Dance (feat. Wizkid and Kyla) – Drake
2. I Took A Pill in Ibiza  – Seeb Remix – Mike Posner
3. Don't Let Me Down (feat. Daya) – The Chainsmokers
4. Work – Rihanna
5. Cheap Thrills – Sia

The Local (news@thelocal.se)

