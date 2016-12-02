Beware ice, Swedes warned after string of accidents

File photo of a Swedish car not related to the story. Photo: Tomas Oneborg / SvD / TT

TT/The Local · 2 Dec 2016, 10:03

Published: 02 Dec 2016 08:43 GMT+01:00

Updated: 02 Dec 2016 10:03 GMT+01:00

Swedes have been warned to be on their guards as stretches of the country’s southern roads turned into ice rinks due to the chilly temperatures, causing a string of car accidents.

National forecaster SMHI issued a class one weather warning on Thursday evening of unexpected ice, and the conditions led to a number of problems for motorists. In Småland in the southeast, two men were killed when their car crashed into the railing on the E4 highway. The site of the accident was extremely slippery, according to police.

Further north in the Östergötland region multiple accidents occurred meanwhile, including a car crashing into a truck in Ljungsbro, and a car in Norrköping skidding into a tree.

As the evening gave way to night reports of accidents in the area began to decrease however, Östergötland police said.

“Morning traffic is in full swing now and the night went well, so I hope it will go better now than yesterday evening. It’s often just as the road’s conditions change that it’s most critical, but now the pace of traffic has either settled down or people have chosen to stay at home,” Östergötland police press officer Thomas Agnevik told news agency TT.

In Blekinge on Sweden's southeast coast things aren’t quite so calm however. A truck slid off the road and a car spun into the central barrier on the E22 highway there, and police have started to receive more reports of road accidents in the southernmost parts of the country.

“You have to keep in mind that it’s slippery out there. Keep your distance and keep aware,” Blekinge police press officer Kim Hild advised motorists.

In the central Södermanland province a man was taken to hospital at around 2am after an accident on the E20 road caused by glassy ice, while ice is also believed to be behind a crash between two cars in northern town Skellefteå this morning.