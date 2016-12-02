  • Sweden's news in English
 
jobs_header_v3
In pictures
This is what Sweden's new Icehotel looks like
An artist's impression of the hotel in winter. Photo: PinPin Studio/Icehotel

This is what Sweden's new Icehotel looks like

The Local · 2 Dec 2016, 11:24

Published: 02 Dec 2016 10:12 GMT+01:00
Updated: 02 Dec 2016 11:24 GMT+01:00

Facebook Twitter Google+ reddit

The famous Icehotel in Jukkasjärvi has just opened its new year-round section. Have a look at some of the first pictures of one of the world's most unusual hotels here.

The Icehotel in Jukkasjärvi near Kiruna is famous the world over, but while previous incarnations of the building have been allowed to melt before being completely remodeled and rebuilt each year, this month marks the launch of a new permanent section, Icehotel 365, which will be open year-round.


The entrance of the ice art hall. Photo: Asaf Kliger/Icehotel

The structure of the building is held up by pillars, but the walls and ceiling are made from around 1000 cubic metres of 'snice', a mix of snow and ice. We didn't come up with the name, don't blame us.


Deluxe Suite 365 – Don’t get Lost. Design Tommy Alatalo. Photo: Asaf Kliger/Icehotel

The interior temperature is around -5C in summer and autumn, thanks to built-in chilling tubes in the ceiling, powered by solar power harnessed when the sun never sets during the northern summer months.


Deluxe Suite 365 – Kiss. Design Kestutis and Vytautas Musteikis. Photo Asaf Kliger/Icehotel

Some 25 artists and architects were involved in decorating the rooms.


Anyone for a frosty cocktail? Design Luc Voisin and Mathieu Brison. Photo: Asaf Kliger/Icehotel

Icehotel 365 boasts nine deluxe suites – each with their own sauna – as well as its own ice bar and ice gallery. We'll have that drink on the rocks, please.


"Honey, I think that deer is looking at us." Photo: Asaf Kliger/Icehotel

Around 50,000 guests from all over the world visit the classic Icehotel every year.

It is not everyone's cup of tea though. One furious visitor once commented on TripAdvisor that it was far too cold. If only there had been some sort of clue in the name.


Design Ulrika Tallving and Carl Wellander. Photo: Asaf Kliger/Icehotel


Dancers in the Dark. Design Tjåsa Gusfors and Patrick Dallard. Photo: Asaf Kliger/Icehotel

The village of Jukkasjärvi is located around 200 kilometres north of the Arctic Circle.


An artist's impression of what it would look like in summer. Photo: PinPin Studio/Icehotel

For more news from Sweden, join us on Facebook and Twitter.

The Local (news@thelocal.se)

Facebook Twitter Google+ reddit


Today's headlines
The Local List
Seven bizarre Swedish academic traditions
Student life in Lund, southern Sweden. Photo: Johan Nilsson/SCANPIX

Seven bizarre Swedish academic traditions

26 minutes ago

The Local guides you through Sweden's ancient universities' top academic traditions all foreign students need to know about.

Beware ice, Swedes warned after string of accidents
File photo of a Swedish car not related to the story. Photo: Tomas Oneborg / SvD / TT

Beware ice, Swedes warned after string of accidents

58 minutes ago

Swedes have been warned to be on their guards as stretches of the country’s southern roads turned into ice rinks due to the chilly temperatures, causing a string of car accidents.

Swedish study: Virtual reality relieves phantom limbs
A man testing the software used in the study. Photo: Ortiz-Catalan et al/ The Lancet

Swedish study: Virtual reality relieves phantom limbs

2 hours ago

A new study by Gothenburg's Chalmers University shows that training a virtual arm in virtual reality can relieve the phantom limb pain suffered by amputees.

The Local Recipes
Christmas recipe: Swedish saffron buns with almonds
Swedish saffron buns with chocolate and almonds. Photo: Swedish Food/John Duxbury

Christmas recipe: Swedish saffron buns with almonds

2 hours ago

Food writer John Duxbury shares his new take on an old Swedish favourite: saffron buns with added chocolate and almond paste.

How Swedes would vote if an election were held today
From left, Prime Minister Stefan Löfven of the Social Democrats, Moderate leader Anna Kinberg Batra, Left Party leader Jonas Sjöstedt and the Christian Democrats' Ebba Busch Thor. Photo: Maja Suslin/T

How Swedes would vote if an election were held today

16 hours ago

Sweden's biggest statistics agency has released its winter party preference poll.

Man fined after peeing on three women in one go
File photo of a DJ in a Swedish nightclub. Photo: Karin Malmhav/SvD/TT

Man fined after peeing on three women in one go

16 hours ago

How did he even manage to do that?

In pictures
No, Sweden has not banned Christmas lights. Here's proof
Christmas elk in Stockholm's Sergels Torg. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

No, Sweden has not banned Christmas lights. Here's proof

16 hours ago

If Sweden has banned Christmas lights, then what are those bright and shiny little lamps?

Child punished for not saying 'amen' at Swedish preschool
File photo of Swedish preschool children. Photo: Hasse Holmberg/TT

Child punished for not saying 'amen' at Swedish preschool

21 hours ago

The Christian preschool was reported to Sweden's School Inspectorate over the incident where a three-year-old was punished for not saying 'amen'.

The Local Music
These are the Spotify hits Swedes listened to in 2016
What do the Swedes listen to? Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

These are the Spotify hits Swedes listened to in 2016

22 hours ago

Abba isn't even on this list, promise.

Confidence in Sweden's police is sinking: poll
Faith in Sweden's police force is dropping, according to a new poll. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Confidence in Sweden's police is sinking: poll

1 day ago

Public faith in the Swedish police is sinking quickly and confidence in the organization's head is low, according to a new study.

Sponsored Article
Sweden to Hong Kong: The Local guide
National
Final proof that Sweden has NOT banned Christmas lights
Sponsored Article
Programmers' bootcamp: Change your life in 12 weeks
Travel
IN PICTURES: Stockholm's new myth-busting Viking museum
The Local Voices
Job market matchmaker hooks up 1,300 newcomers and Swedes
Blog updates

14 November

Hello darkness, my old friend (The Diplomatic Dispatch) »

"I started thinking about November’s blog for The Local at the end of October, as the…" READ »

 

6 October

10 useful hjälpverb (The Swedish Teacher) »

"Hej! I think the so-called “hjalpverb” (auxiliary verbs in English) are a good way to get…" READ »

 
 
 
Sponsored Article
18 Stockholm innovations to keep an eye on
Gallery
People-watching: November 30th
Sponsored Article
We visited 5 'murder spots' in Malmö
National
This is how cold it's going to get in Sweden this week
Gallery
Property of the week: Skellefteå
National
Inside Sweden's perilous Sami reindeer pilgrimage
Sponsored Article
Why Stockholm startups are teaching kids to program
The Local Voices
'My name is Sami and I am a proud Swede - it hurts when people say I'm not Swedish'
Sponsored Article
Smart songwriters: Sweden’s next big music export?
National
Swedish Advent 'less popular than Christmas Eve'
Gallery
People-watching: November 25th-27th
Sponsored Article
'Learning to trade gave me the life I wanted'
Swedish city to put all workers through LGBT course
Sponsored Article
Stockholm: leading the way in clean energy innovation
National
The five weirdest attacks on Sweden's giant straw yule goat
Gallery
People-watching: November 23rd
Sponsored Article
Michael Björklund: 'Being a chef is crazy work'
The Local Voices
'Swedes are stylish: you need to dress well if you want to fit in'
Sponsored Article
Seven reasons why Malmö is the football capital of Sweden
National
Critics slam Swedish paper's Donald Trump cartoon as anti-Semitic
Sponsored Article
We visited 5 'murder spots' in Malmö
National
Men call Sweden's mansplaining hotline for mansplaining tips
Sponsored Article
HIV in Sweden today is not like it was yesterday
Gallery
Property of the week: Gotland
Sponsored Article
Mette Helbæk: ‘We have a basic human need to connect'
Gallery
People-watching: November 18th-20th
Sponsored Article
Terje Håkonsen: 'I try to make everything count'
Culture
Shooting starts on The Bridge 4
Sponsored Article
Lina Thomsgård: 'I try to break down barriers every day'
Travel
Sweden's ten most beautiful places
Sponsored Article
'We wanted to turn ideas into action'
The Local Voices
Having a Swedish girlfriend didn't help this Egyptian evade culture shock
Sponsored Article
Marianne Vikkula: the unlikely Nordic startup star
Gallery
People-watching: November 16th
Culture
What the world of Harry Potter would look like... set in Sweden
National
Here's where Sweden's best non-native English speakers live
The Local Voices
This new book by a Syrian writer gives refugee children their own hero
Politics
Do Swedish polls underestimate support for Sweden Democrats?
3,553
jobs available
Noticeboard
SHOW ALL NOTICES »
Discuss
FULL INDEX »
JUST THE NEWS »
LATEST TOPICS »