Swedish preschooler punished over ‘Amen’ refusal

A preschool in northeastern Sweden has been reported to the Swedish Schools Inspectorate after a child was punished over refusing to say the word “Amen” during a table prayer.

The person who reported the incident said the child was not allowed to leave the table over the refusal while the other children were let outside to play. The person accuses the school of violating the child’s religious freedom.

According to the private school’s curriculum the children are neither obliged to participate in prayers or to say the word “Amen”.

“This is a Christian preschool and we do a table prayer, but we don’t force the children to do anything. It’s a misunderstanding,” the director of the school was quoted as telling local newspaper Folkbladet.

The director has penned a letter to the directorate and apologised for the incident, saying the management “takes full responsibility for having been way too stubborn and persistent” with the child.

“It was a one-time thing. We were having a snack. The child didn’t want to follow the routines but wanted to do its own thing. So the child had to stay until it was possible to communicate. But the child was forced to stay a little too long. We should have stopped [the punishment] earlier,” the unnamed director tells the newspaper.

Local authorities have urged the school to inform the pupils’ parents of the incident and the measures that have been taken to avoid such situations again.