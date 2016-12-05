In pictures: Tour this unusal Swedish home at Christmas

  • Sweden's news in English
 
The Local · 5 Dec 2016, 11:27

Published: 05 Dec 2016 11:27 GMT+01:00
Updated: 05 Dec 2016 11:27 GMT+01:00

Houzz.se's Amanda Strömberg looks inside a Swedish family's unconventional take on Christmas at their farm.

Two and a half years ago, Evelina, her partner Pär and their five children moved to their big, red house:

"Pär has grown up in this house and his mother and father owned the farm. A few years ago, when they moved to a smaller home, we took over."

The location is perfect for the family, with the woods around the corner and cows a couple of hundred meters away. "We live in the real, far out countryside and it is amazing to have the opportunity to spend time outdoors with the children."

HOUZZ TOUR

Who lives here? Evelina Utterberg together with her partner Pär and their five children Embla, Elton, Elona, Enya and Elise.
Location: Karlsborg, 50 kilometers north of Skövde
Size: A 220 square meter house on two levels.

Evelina

Due to time restrictions the family has only made a few small changes since they moved in, but the next project will be a bit bigger:

"We have painted the walls white and replaced the floor in one room. We are creating our very own bedroom, and it will be so much fun to decorate it eventually."

Evelina

Evelina has the main responsibility when it comes to decorating the home. "I think it's a lot of fun and I know that Pär likes what I do."

She has adorned the house with details, mainly in pink, yellow, and blue. "Colour has always been what inspires me and as long as I can remember I've decorated with bold, bright colours."

Evelina

Even the Christmas decorations follow the pop colour scale. "I want the Christmas decorations to go with the unusual interior, so those are the chosen colours."

A lot of the decorations in the home have been created by the family. "We love to get involved with DIY-projects such as perler beads, and have done for many years." The family is now so skilled that they usually abandon the pegboard templates available and instead create their own patterns.

Evelina

The gingerbread house is an example of how good the family is at perler beads:

“I saw a picture of a similar gingerbread house online. I thought it was really pretty, and decided to print the picture of it. From the picture, we created this gingerbread house that I’d say looks exactly the same.”

Evelina

Evelina, who has a great interest in second-hand shopping, has found much of the furniture cheaply at flea markets. "My mom has always been a flea market enthusiast and it has rubbed off on me," she explains.

One of Evelina’s greatest finds is this light brown cabinet in the living room, which she bought for only 75 SEK ($8).

Evelina

“I’ve managed a lot of bargains on Windsor chairs at flea markets, and we now have some of them around the kitchen table,” Evelina says.

The chairs didn’t look exactly the same when she bought them though:

“I repainted them in bright colours. It went quickly, but if you look closely you can see that the result isn’t the best. I don’t really care though, we have many children and they don’t handle everything with care.”

Evelina

This white string shelf that hangs on the kitchen wall is a birthday present given to Evelina. Here, both old flea market finds and new modern things are on display.

Evelina

At the moment, Evelina, Pär, Enya and Elise sleep together in this bedroom. It is a temporary solution until the parents' bedroom is finished.

"Our new bedroom will probably be decorated with quite a few colourful details. I actually don’t like colour on the walls, you get tired of it very easily and then it is so hard to re-do.”

Evelina

On the bedroom wall hangs a pink string shelf, which Enya got as a gift when she was baptized. On display is the nice circus toy collection by Janod. "I think that wooden toys are so beautiful. Every time I'm at a flea market, I hope I manage to find some to take home to the kids."

Evelina

"The study is originally a large hall. We do not spend that much time here. The dream would be to turn the space into a hub of coziness, with a fireplace and a nice pair of armchairs."

Evelina

Evelina also decorate the children's rooms, but if they want to be involved and help out, they are welcome to do so. "It is important that children know that they can be involved if they want."

In pictures: Tour this unusal Swedish home at Christmas
