  • Sweden's news in English
 
jobs_header_v3
The Local List
Six weird Swedish Christmas foods to try if you're brave
Yup, that's a pig's head with 'Merry Christmas' written on it. Photo: Leif R Jansson/TT

Six weird Swedish Christmas foods to try if you're brave

Lee Roden · 5 Dec 2016, 11:30

Published: 05 Dec 2016 11:30 GMT+01:00

Facebook Twitter Google+ reddit

It's already Julbord (Christmas meal) season in Sweden, and that means the potential for unwitting foreigners to run into some pretty odd traditional yuletide foodstuffs while out with colleagues or visiting family and friends. Here are six weird Swedish Christmas foods to look out for in the coming weeks...

1. Lutefisk

This slimy looking white stuff is a Swedish Christmas classic, and if slimy sounds bad enough in itself, then Lutefisk, or Lutfisk in Swedish, can be even harder to stomach once you know how it’s prepared.

The dish is made by treating dried whitefish in lye for a period of days, which gives it its strange jelly-like texture. For those unaware what lye is, the Oxford English dictionary defines the substance as “a strongly alkaline solution, especially of potassium hydroxide, used for washing or cleansing”.

Yes, that’s right, some Swedes love nothing more at Christmas than to tuck into fish stewed in stuff that is also used in, among other things, soap making, oven cleaners and even getting rid of human bodies. Mmm, tasty.


No, not an episode of Breaking Bad. Lutefisk being prepared. Photo: Geneieve Ross/AP

2. Egg cheese

If you’re lucky enough to have friends or relatives from Bohuslän in the west of Sweden, you may find yourself presented with something called ‘äggost’ this Christmas, which translated to English means ‘egg cheese’.

Along with being a brilliant example of how Sweden loves to take the literal approach to naming things, like Lutefisk, it’s a remnant from the days when Swedes had to come up with creative methods of storing food before the luxury of refrigerators existed.

The dish is made from combining curdled milk with eggs, then setting the mixture in a mold just like jelly, and it ends up with a similar texture too. Once it’s nice and wobbly, it can be served with either herring or jam, according to taste.

3. Dip in the pot

No, this isn’t something that happens when a bad Christmas meal provokes an upset stomach. Rather, dip in the pot (dopp i grytan) is a way of making the most of the Swedish Christmas ham by dipping bread into the reduced broth that the pork was cooked in.

It’s also one further reminder of the aforementioned Swedish habit of naming things very, very literally.

 

Ingen jul utan #doppigrytan

A photo posted by John (@big_john_s) on

4. Mumma

The name of this heavy Christmas drink resembles a word in Swedish that is something like the English 'yummie' (mums), and while we can’t verify if that's the case, we can verify that it’s not for the faint-hearted. The drink typically contains no less than four kinds of alcohol (porter, lager, gin and port) to create an odd sort of Christmas cocktail.

Mumma first rose to prominence in Sweden during the 1500s, then experienced a renaissance in the 1900s, and though it’s not universally popular today, ready-made versions can still be bought at state-owned alcohol monopoly Systembolaget. Anyone outside of Sweden keen to try making some can throw together a rough and ready version by combining a cup of porter, a cup of lager, and a cup of soda with four centiliters of gin and four centilitres of port. That’s enough to make a litre, so go easy on it!


Heavy. Photo: Leif R Jansson/TT

5. Ris à la Malta

Admittedly, this Swedish Christmas dessert isn’t necessarily weird because of its contents, but it is weird in name. Many an innocent international will have heard the French-sounding ‘ris à la Malta’ and presumed the dish is exactly what it claims to be: rice, Maltese style.

In fact, it's zero percent Maltese, and rather hails from far closer to home. The Swedish name for the originally Danish dish is thought to be a phonetic corruption of the Danish name ‘Risalamande’. Along with providing yet more proof of how much of a tough time the Swedes have understanding their southern neighbours, the name has served the purpose of confusing trusting foreigners for years.

In case you're wondering, it’s basically rice pudding.


Rice, Danish style. Photo: Claudio Bresciani / TT

6. A smoked pig’s head

Though increasingly a dying tradition, it’s still possible to find a smoked pigs head at some Swedish Christmas meals, and the accompanying tradition of decorating it and even writing a cheery Christmas message on the snout says something about the dark side to Swedish humour.

Swedish meat industry organization Svenskt kött says a pig’s head in the middle of the Julbord is an ‘amazing sight’, and while we’ll leave that for you to decide, it’s certainly likely to provoke an opinion, one way or another.

Oh, and if you’re really lucky, you may also be treated to jellied grisfötter – pig’s trotters – too.


Nothing says Christmas like a decorated pig's head. Photo Leif R Jansson/TT

For more news from Sweden, join us on Facebook and Twitter.

Lee Roden (lee.roden@thelocal.com)

Facebook Twitter Google+ reddit


Today's headlines
Presented by the University of Gothenburg
8 fascinating programmes at the University of Gothenburg
Sofia Sabel/imagebank.sweden.se

8 fascinating programmes at the University of Gothenburg

1 hour ago

Did you know the University of Gothenburg offers 60 master's programmes in English? And some of them may surprise you.

No fire, but: Gävle's baby yule goat run over by car
The tiny goat before the attack. Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT

No fire, but: Gävle's baby yule goat run over by car

3 hours ago

Not a great Christmas tradition, guys.

Swedes give low marks to pupils' performance
A classroom in Sweden. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

Swedes give low marks to pupils' performance

4 hours ago

Less than a fourth believe that Swedish pupils learn what they need to in school, a new poll suggests.

My Swedish Career
'Hats off to the Swedish, I've learned a lot from them'
Miss Clara head chef Daniel Guest. Photo: AWB

'Hats off to the Swedish, I've learned a lot from them'

4 hours ago

The Local speaks to Daniel Guest, head chef at Stockholm's Hotel Miss Clara about working in Sweden, Swedish Christmas food, and why he has strong opinions on sugar.

Swedish Lucia advert sparks love and hate online
Photo: Janerik Henriksson / TT

Swedish Lucia advert sparks love and hate online

16 hours ago

An advert for Sweden’s Åhléns has unleashed a heated online debate after the department store chain unveiled a new campaign featuring a dark-skinned child, whose gender wasn’t obvious to all, dressed as a Lucia.

Ikea founder Kamprad suffers broken hip
Photo: Thord Nilsson / TT file picture

Ikea founder Kamprad suffers broken hip

17 hours ago

Ninety-year-old Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad has suffered from a broken hip, which temporarily resulted in him being hospitalised, but is now in good recovery, his assistant said on Sunday. He may have to skip the traditional Ikea Christmas celebrations in his native Älmhult though.

What are Swedish values? Many Swedes are unsure
Photo: Erik Johansen / TT

What are Swedish values? Many Swedes are unsure

1 day ago

Although perhaps one of the hottest potatoes in the Swedish political debate right now, many Swedes still find it hard to pinpoint exactly what Swedish values are, a new study shows.

Swedes protest cutbacks in personal assistance budget
Demonstrations were held in 25 towns and cities across Sweden on Saturday. Photo: Janerik Hansson / TT

Swedes protest cutbacks in personal assistance budget

1 day ago

Thousands of people staged demonstrations across Sweden on Saturday to protest recent cutbacks in the budget funding personal assistance for people with disabilities.

Police launch manhunt after deadly Stockholm shooting
No suspects have yet been arrested over the attack. Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT

Police launch manhunt after deadly Stockholm shooting

2 days ago

Swedish police have launched a massive manhunt after masked gunmen barged into a Stockholm café and shot two people to death late on Friday.

Sweden has fourth happiest workers in the world: report
Is Swedish fika the secret? Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

Sweden has fourth happiest workers in the world: report

2 days ago

Sweden is home to the fourth happiest workers in the world, an international survey has claimed.

Sponsored Article
Local guide: the best of New York
National
Final proof that Sweden has NOT banned Christmas lights
Sponsored Article
18 Stockholm innovations to keep an eye on
Travel
IN PICTURES: Stockholm's new myth-busting Viking museum
The Local Voices
Job market matchmaker hooks up 1,300 newcomers and Swedes
Blog updates

14 November

Hello darkness, my old friend (The Diplomatic Dispatch) »

"I started thinking about November’s blog for The Local at the end of October, as the…" READ »

 

6 October

10 useful hjälpverb (The Swedish Teacher) »

"Hej! I think the so-called “hjalpverb” (auxiliary verbs in English) are a good way to get…" READ »

 
 
 
Sponsored Article
Smart songwriters: Sweden’s next big music export?
Gallery
People-watching: November 30th
Sponsored Article
Why Stockholm attracts so much talent from abroad
National
This is how cold it's going to get in Sweden this week
Gallery
Property of the week: Skellefteå
National
Inside Sweden's perilous Sami reindeer pilgrimage
Sponsored Article
Sweden to Hong Kong: The Local guide
The Local Voices
'My name is Sami and I am a proud Swede - it hurts when people say I'm not Swedish'
Sponsored Article
We visited 5 'murder spots' in Malmö
National
Swedish Advent 'less popular than Christmas Eve'
Gallery
People-watching: November 25th-27th
Sponsored Article
Programmers' bootcamp: Change your life in 12 weeks
Swedish city to put all workers through LGBT course
Sponsored Article
Why Stockholm startups are teaching kids to program
National
The five weirdest attacks on Sweden's giant straw yule goat
Gallery
People-watching: November 23rd
Sponsored Article
Smart songwriters: Sweden’s next big music export?
The Local Voices
'Swedes are stylish: you need to dress well if you want to fit in'
Sponsored Article
'Learning to trade gave me the life I wanted'
National
Critics slam Swedish paper's Donald Trump cartoon as anti-Semitic
Sponsored Article
Stockholm: leading the way in clean energy innovation
National
Men call Sweden's mansplaining hotline for mansplaining tips
Sponsored Article
Michael Björklund: 'Being a chef is crazy work'
Gallery
Property of the week: Gotland
Sponsored Article
HIV in Sweden today is not like it was yesterday
Gallery
People-watching: November 18th-20th
Sponsored Article
Mette Helbæk: ‘We have a basic human need to connect'
Culture
Shooting starts on The Bridge 4
Sponsored Article
Terje Håkonsen: 'I try to make everything count'
Travel
Sweden's ten most beautiful places
Sponsored Article
Lina Thomsgård: 'I try to break down barriers every day'
The Local Voices
Having a Swedish girlfriend didn't help this Egyptian evade culture shock
Sponsored Article
'We wanted to turn ideas into action'
Gallery
People-watching: November 16th
Culture
What the world of Harry Potter would look like... set in Sweden
National
Here's where Sweden's best non-native English speakers live
The Local Voices
This new book by a Syrian writer gives refugee children their own hero
Politics
Do Swedish polls underestimate support for Sweden Democrats?
3,496
jobs available
Noticeboard
SHOW ALL NOTICES »
Discuss
FULL INDEX »
JUST THE NEWS »
LATEST TOPICS »