Introducing... The Local's new design

You may have noticed that a few things have changed around here.

Introducing what?

Our new design! We’ve changed the look of our site!

Have you?

Yes, we have. And it’s taken six months of extremely hard work so don’t pretend you didn’t notice.

Oh. Thought something looked different.

Actually, everything is different. We’ve completely rebuilt our sites to be ‘mobile first’ and 100% responsive.

Yeah, whatever - how is this better for me?

Well, there are two specific improvements that you will hopefully appreciate. The first is that our new design allows us to present a lot more of our content to our readers, a lot more clearly. And secondly, every page downloads faster. MUCH faster. So if you’re reading The Local on your phone, you will notice a big difference. Words like ‘blistering’, lightning’, ‘breakneck’ and ‘pronto’ spring to mind.

We also happen to think that the new look is very pleasing on the eye.

It’s OK.

Nice of you to say.

What about the ads?

What about them?

There are ADS on your site!

Yes, there are indeed ads on our sites. This is partly how we pay our way. And they should load much more smoothly now. As you may have noticed in the last five years, we also have sponsored articles on our sites (they pay the other half of our salaries). These are more clearly identified now and are put in a more relevant context. If you're interested in finding out about advertising on The Local, read more here.

Where do I complain?

Hopefully complaining is the last thing you’ll be doing, but we’d love to hear what you think. If you would like to comment or, indeed, if you spot something that isn’t working properly, feel free to let us know on Facebook, Twitter or by mailing feedback@thelocal.com.

Right, I’ll get typing then.

And we’re looking forward to hearing from you.