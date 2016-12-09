Where to go to find Swedes abroad: top travel destinations revealed

Swedes' holiday bookings have increased by 12 percent compared to last year, according to Ticket, which studied bookings made before November 27th for a trip abroad in 2017.
But increased turmoil in the world, including terror attacks and armed conflicts, seems to have affected Swedes' desire to travel beyond the beaten track. Instead most travellers are likely to go for popular destinations they or their friends have previously visited.
“This benefits countries such as Spain, Greece and Croatia, whereas Turkey appears to get a tough 2017,” Ticket spokesperson Karin Starkman said in a statement.
Croatia is the only country in the top-ten list that is growing significantly in popularity, climbing from 15th place last year to ninth place, with a 47-percent increase in bookings.
The rest of the top-ten list is more or less a repeat of last year, with Spain claiming the top spot followed by Thailand and the United States.
Most popular countries in 2017
1. Spain (1)
2. Thailand (2)
3. United States (3)
4. Greece (4)
5. United Kingdom (6)
6. Italy (5)
7. Germany (7)
8. France (8)
9. Croatia (15)
10. Portugal (10)
Most popular destinations in 2017
1. Gran Canaria (1)
2. Bangkok (2)
3. Phuket (3)
4. Mallorca (4)
5. Tenerife (5)
6. London (10)
7. New York (8)
8. Malaga (9)
9. Krabi (6)
10. Miami (7)