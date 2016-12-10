Santos accepts Nobel Peace Prize; Dylan not in Stockholm

Colombian president Juan Manuel Santos receives the Nobel Peace Prize during joint ceremonies in Oslo and Stockholm on Decmebr 10th, 2016. Photo: Håkon Mosvold Larsen/TT

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos has accepted the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo. Literature Prize winner Bob Dylan is, as expected, not present at the ceremony in Stockholm.

The Colombian president was awarded 2016's prize for reaching a peace agreement with the FARC guerilla movement, signalling the end of a lasting over 50 years.

After an initial agreement was rejected in a national referendum in October, Santos was able to renegotiate a new peace deal with the rebels, which was signed by both sides on November 24th.

Five days after the rejection of the initial agreement, the Nobel Committee announced it would award Santos the Peace Prize, a boost the Colombian president has called a " gift from heaven " in his attempts to push through a renegotiated truce.

Santos used his acceptance speech in Oslo to encourage the rest of the world to approach its challenges with optimism, citing the conflict in Syria as an area he hopes will find inspiration from the Colombian peace.

"The sun of peace is finally shining in the Colombian skies. May it light up the whole world," said Santos during his speech at Oslo City Hall, according to Dagens Nyheter's report.

Santos described the Colombian peace as a ray of hope in a world plagued by conflicts such as those in Syria, Yemen and South Sudan.

"Allow me to tell you, from my own experience, that it is much harder to make peace than to wage war," said Santos.

Story continues below…

Santos made a nod towards his fellow Nobel Prize winner Bob Dylan - who has shied away from publicity around the award and is not present in Stockholm, where the award for Literature is presented - by quoting a line from 'Blowin' in The Wind'.

In Dylan's place, Patty Smith, backed by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and arranged by Swedish conductor Hans Ek will sing Dylan's 1963 hit 'A Hard Rain's a-Gonna Fall' during the traditional banquet at Stockholm's Konserthuset.