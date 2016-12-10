Advertisement

Swedish schoolboy hospitalised after snowball fight turns nasty

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
10 December 2016
09:06 CET+01:00
snow

Share this article

Not the snowball fight in question. File photo: Alex Brandon/Scanpix/TT.
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
10 December 2016
09:06 CET+01:00
Police have launched preliminary investigations into assault after a snowball fight at a secondary school in Östersund degenerated into fisticuffs, reports SVT Jämtland.
Although the snowball fight started as a game, it soon turned violent and police were called after a boy was so badly injured that he had to be taken to hospital.
 
Exact details about the incident, which took place three weeks ago, are unclear, but it appears that the boy received a kick or punch to the face.
 
Both school and parents reported the incident to the police, and an ongoing investigation into suspected assault has been opened. The investigation concerns multiple victims as well as perpetrators.

Story continues below…

 
Parents of the affected children have criticised the school for not reporting the incident to the police immediately. The school is reported to be looking into measures to help prevent similar incidents in future.
snow

Share this article

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Measure your penis and chat about mental health, young Swedes told
  2. You'll never really be Swedish without trying this weird food
  3. Banksy Mouse? Mysterious mini art turns heads in Sweden
  4. Five of the merriest Christmas markets in Sweden
  5. 16 traditions you need to follow to fake being a Swede at Christmas
Advertisement
Advertisement