Advertisement

Swedish district court convicts knife-wielding 'creepy clown'

The Local
news@thelocal.se
13 December 2016
17:39 CET+01:00
clowncreepy clownscourt

Share this article

Staged file photo of a clown. Photo: Pontus Lundahl/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
13 December 2016
17:39 CET+01:00
A 16-year-old teen who put on a clown mask and threatened people with a knife has been sentenced – the first conviction in Sweden linked to the autumn's 'creepy clown craze'.

Wearing a white clown mask with green hair, the boy threatened two people on separate occasions in the town of Tibro in October, reports newspaper Skaraborgs Allehanda.

On Monday he was sentenced to 45 hours of youth service by Skaraborg District Court.

The prosecutor argued that one of the incidents should be classed as aggravated threat, because the female victim reported that the teenager had held his knife close to her throat.

However, the boy did admit wielding a knife at both her and the male victim, but said that the weapon had not been as close to the woman's throat as she claimed.

The district court found that the aggravated threat charge could therefore not be proven and convicted him of threat of the normal degree as well as being in possession of an offensive weapon.

Story continues below…

The creepy clown trend, which started in the US, hit Sweden in October. Police said that they were inundated with emergency calls at the time, with the southern region receiving 70 calls in a 24-hour period.

clowncreepy clownscourt

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How to apply to Malmö University: 6 simple steps

An international metropolis with a mild climate and incredible culture, Malmö is sure to impress you. University applications are open until January 16th - here's how to get started.

Michael Björklund: 'Being a chef is crazy work'

9 things you miss about the University of Gothenburg

Nobel Laureate moves to Stockholm: 'It's magical'

VIDEO: This Swedish insurer speaks your language
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Six things you must NEVER tell a Swede on Lucia day
  2. Russia biggest source of cyberattacks on Sweden: Intelligence head
  3. RECIPE: How to make Swedish saffron buns for Lucia
  4. Sweden and Denmark want new border control extension
  5. Swedes and Brits unearth lost ancient city in Greece
Advertisement
Advertisement