Girl jumps to escape burning building in Sweden

Firefighters tackling the blaze. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

A fire at a housing block in southern Sweden has resulted in a young girl jumping from the second floor to escape the blaze, radio station P4 Kronoberg reports.

The fire broke out at 5.30am on Friday in Strömsnäsbruk, Småland. Ten people were inside at the time and all managed to get out.

The young girl who jumped from the second floor is thought to have serious injuries.

“When the emergency services arrived they encountered a girl down on the ground who had jumped from the second floor, where the fire was most intense. She has been taken to Ljungby Hospital with serious injuries,” Juha Luukkonen, a team leader at the local emergency services told P4 Kronoberg.

However, the hospital's initial news bulletin did not indicate serious injuries.

All of those inside the building were taken to hospital for monitoring as they inhaled smoke, but were later sent home.

Firefighters were still working to extinguish the blaze, which spread from the second floor of the house to the attic, later on Friday morning and had to cut a hole in the roof to improve ventilation.

But at around 10am they said they were preparing to stand down.

There are currently no theories as to what may have caused the fire.