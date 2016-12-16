In pictures: 11 ways to get creative with your Christmas

How to make a star-garland. Photo: April and the Bear

Houzz.se's Siobhan Lam shares her best tips for breathing fresh Christmas spirit into your home.

Christmas is a magical time of the year, but it doesn’t take too much before all the Christmas dinners, mulled wine gatherings, and frenetic shopping makes it an extremely stressful period. Why not take a deep breath and just enjoy the season for what it should be, a time to be creative and spend time with friends and family? Here are some great do-it-yourself tips on how to transform your home into a joyful place to spend the holidays in.

1. Find beauty in the little things

Create a festive feeling with natural materials, such as stripped wood. The shining star below was created by linking together five branches of the same length, then wrapping it in a white string of lights. Simple and very nice.

2. Keep it green Create a simple and natural Christmas feeling in your kitchen by bringing in some green branches to decorate your shelves with. Or go one step further and make your own wreath. Hang it with a wide black and white ribbon, for a wonderfully graphic look.

3. Be creative with the decorations Christmas tree baubles are a favourite accessory for the simple reason that they can be used virtually anywhere, and instantly brighten up their surroundings. Experiment a little by placing your shiniest gold baubles under a glass dome for a striking display next to the fireplace or on a sideboard. Minimum effort for maximum effect!

4. Let a strong pattern be the focus This tree pattern has a great impact and is easy to make. Look for some black paper and cut out a variety of tree motifs, then simply stick them on a blank white canvas, or a large white cardboard, for a magical, monochrome look with a festive touch.

5. Experiment with string lights Gather a long string of lights under a glass dome or in a large glass bowl, along with some shiny baubles to capture and refract the light. It creates a shimmering Christmas decoration that will light up the night.

6. Decorate all When is a tree a Christmas tree? When it is covered in Christmas decorations, of course! Which means that you can go for whatever tree or shrub you can get your hands on, then decorate it with all your heart.

7. Make a star-garland A star-garland might be simple but it's oh so amazing. Cut a simple five-pointed star template out of cardboard or thick paper, and use the template to cut out another 20 to 30 stars in plain white paper. Sew together the stars on a long white thread – boom, you’ve got a beautiful Christmas garland.

9. Branch out For something so beautiful, this look is surprisingly easy to recreate. On your next outing in the park or the woods, pick some tree branches from the ground and let them dry. Place them in a heavy vase that does not tip and decorate with simple, white stars. Use light decorations though, heavy ones can lead to accidents.

10. Put the focus on the fun Pick your favourite animal and put it under a glass dome to create a fun and festive feel. Give it company in the form of candlesticks in similar sizes and cheerful accessories for a playful look. Glass domes can be found at Swedish store Åhléns, among other places.