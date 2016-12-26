Hold on tight - Storm Urd is on its way to Sweden

Windy conditions as Storm Urd approaches Gothenburg during the afternoon of 26th December. Photo: Adam Ihse/TT

High winds have started to gust in western Sweden and conditions are going to get worse as Storm Urd arrives over the south of the country during the course of the evening.

Swedish meteorological agency SMHI has warned of storms and high winds across the southern region of Götaland.

"We are expecting some proper windy weather with storms over the northern part of the west coast at around 8-9pm (7-8 GMT). These will then move south," SMHI meteorologist Marie Staerk told news agency TT.

SMHI has already issued a class 2 weather warning for stormy weather over Bohuslän, Halland, Skåne and parts of Kronoberg, and the rest of Götaland can now also expect strong winds, although the weather agency has limited its warning to the less severe class 1 in these parts.

In western Sweden, stormy winds were felt as early as lunchtime on Monday, when a blown-over scaffold in Gothenburg was put down to the weather conditions by police, who also confirmed that nobody was injured by the collapse.

Transport authorities in the region have cancelled some ferry and bus services and a number of train services between Gothenburg and Uddevalla/Strömstad were also replaced by bus or taxis during the afternoon.

Authorities in all three Scandinavian countries - Sweden, Norway and Denmark - have advised residents to take precautions, including staying at home during the evening of the 26th and securing loose objects outside prior to the storm, reports TT.

The western Götaland regional government has also warned of possible power cuts during the adverse weather.

"We have heightened our level of alert and have personnel ready to go into the field to disconnect power if necessary," power company Eon's press officer Sirpa Franzén told TT.

The travel authority (Trafikverket) in the region has decided to cancel services on a number of lines this evening as a precautionary measure.

"There is a risk that trees and branches could be blown onto contact points and cut off current to the tracks. We want to make sure no trains are left stranded with passengers on board," Trafikverket press officer Thomas Pihl told TT.

In Halland, four-wheel-drive military vehicles have also been prepared should they be required to provide assistance.

"If we are able to, and it falls within recognised procedure, we will lend our support in any way we can," military press secretary Jesper Tengroth said to GT.se.

The rest of Sweden is expect to remain relatively unaffected, with the exception of the central Jämtland region, where high winds and snow are also expected. Harsh winds are also expected further north tomorrow, including in Lapland, once the storm has blown itself out in the south.

The storm is named after the Norse goddess Urd, who is said to have spun life-giving threads for all living beings.