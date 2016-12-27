In pictures: Storm Urd wreaks havoc in southern Sweden

The Öresund Bridge was shut overnight due to the winds. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Picture proof of Storm Urd's impact on southern Sweden on Monday.

Not everyone was unfortunate enough to be on a flight that got diverted twice – once due to high winds at Copenhagen Airport and once after being struck by lightning – but 'Storm Urd' did not go unnoticed by many as it swept through southern Sweden on Monday evening and the early hours of Tuesday.

Here are some of the best weather pictures of the chaos.

The water level in the harbour at Lomma was higher than normal on Monday evening.



Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Flooding in Malmö after the water level in the Öresund strait rose by more than a metre.



Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Waves crashing onto the shore in Malmö.



Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Several roads were blocked by trees, for example this one at Härkeberga near Lund.



Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

A Malmö resident defying the waves.



Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

A flooded car park at Gothenburg harbour on Monday afternoon.



Photo: Adam Ihse/TT

Scaffolding blowing off a roof in Lund.



Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Two women in Malmö braving the windy weather on Monday.



Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Fighting against the wind in Gothenburg.



Photo: Adam Ihse/TT

