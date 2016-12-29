Swedes forced to go to Finland to give birth due to overcrowding

Uppsala University Hospital. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

Overcrowding at a Swedish hospital during the winter has forced families to leave the country in order to have their children.

In December, three families from the Uppland province had to travel to Finland when it was time to give birth because there was no room for them in the neonatal unit of Uppsala University Hospital, SVT reports.

“It is a failure for Swedish healthcare that we are forced to send patients abroad,” Erik Norrman, the head of Uppsala University Hospital’s neonatal unit told SVT.

A lack of space in the neonatal unit (the unit for premature children) is a problem according to Norrman, but a further issue is a lack of staff, and a need to recruit more of them.

Local politicians have promised to take action to resolve the shortages.

“We will soon take a decision on new places for neonatal care so we have more spots. But above all we perhaps need to address the employment conditions of staff so that we have enough staff to take care of all the people who come to us,” Vivianne Macdisi, the Social Democrat chairperson of the hospital’s board said.

Swedish natal care has been in focus in recent years due to to reports of a lack of beds for expectant mothers.

Earlier this year a baby died when a heavily pregnant woman was turned away from an overcrowded hospital in the south of the country, while in a high-profile case in 2014, a Swedish man had to help his fiancée give birth to their baby in the back of a taxi because the family was turned away by a midwife, who said there wasn't a hospital bed available for them in all of Stockholm.