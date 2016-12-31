Swedish royals issue rare group picture as New Year treat

Sweden’s Royal Family have wished their subjects a Happy New Year with an album of private moments from 2016 — including a rare group picture of all thirteen family members together.

“This has been a very eventful and positive year for the family,” the Royal Court’s press chief Margareta Thorgren told the Aftonbladet newspaper. “The Royal Family want to wish everyone a Happy New Year for 2017”.

The group picture was taken during the birthday celebrations for Crown Princess Viktoria at Solliden, the royals’ summer residence on the island of Öland.

It shows King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia seated with the rest of the family standing behind them.

Their eldest daughter Crown Princess Victoria stands in the middle holding her baby son Oscar (9 months), next to her husband Prince Daniel, who his carrying Princess Estelle (4). Prince Carl Phillip (37) stands to the right next to his wife Sofia, who is carrying Prince Alexander, who at 8 months old is the youngest Swedish royal.

Princess Madeleine (34), stands to the left clutching her daughter Leonore (2), while her financier husband Christopher O'Neill holds their son Nicholas (18 months).

The slide show, which was issued on Instagram and YouTube, followed a Christmas video showing Viktoria (39) and her family grilling traditional ‘pinnbröd’, or ‘stick bread’ in Tyresta national park outside Stockholm.

‘Pinnbröd’, a staple of Swedish childhood forest outings, is a form of soda bread dough, which is wrapped around a stick and then roasted over a camp fire.

“Merry Christmas and a New Year year,” the family, with the exception of Oscar, declare while warming themselves by the fire.