Swedes baffle star with Ivanhoe and pizza tradition

Ok Sweden . This is DEFINITELY my last Ivanhoe. https://t.co/f4XbPkNYwW— Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) December 31, 2016
@sweden @hisnameskirk @normmacdonald Every newyears day we love to hate @TwoPaddocks as Brian in the movie Ivanhoe (true story)— Herr Skoog (@herr_skoog) November 2, 2016
It's Sweden's National Confuse Sam Neill Day. #Ivanhoe— Mark Brereton (@maqusan) January 1, 2017
Neill, who now runs the Two Paddocks vineyard in New Zealand, took the gentle ribbing in good grace.
This I know to be true-— Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) November 2, 2016
The French love Jerry Lewis.
The Germans love David Hasselhoff.
The Swedes hate Sam Neill.#Sweden #Ivanhoe #France https://t.co/L2oX9vfcDu
Asked over Twitter to explain the cryptic tweet, Neill joked that perhaps his role could be played by another actor in future.
Well ... Brian could be played by someone else . Max von Sydow ? https://t.co/L1A4rQLLX4— Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) December 31, 2016