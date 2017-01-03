Firefighters battle inferno in Umeå

File photo of a fire engine. Photo: Bertil Enevåg/TT

Buildings have been destroyed in a powerful blaze raging through Umeå in northern Sweden.

The blaze started at around 6.30pm in a wooden building on the central Storgatan street.

Twelve hours later firefighters were still battling the flames which had spread to a nearby building belonging to Swedish energy giant Vattenfall.

“We still don't really have the fire under control. It's a complicated and difficult fire with embers in the roof construction which are difficult to reach because they're high up and far in,” Anders Jonsson of the Umeå fire and rescue services told the TT newswire on Tuesday morning.

By 6am the blaze had been prevented from spreading further, reported public broadcaster SVT, but several streets in central Umeå remained cordoned off as around 30 firefighters continued their work.

At around 7am Jonsson told SVT that the fire was under control.

It is not yet known how the fire started.

“It will be a case for the police,” Joakim Lavin of the fire and rescue services told SVT.

“But we're probably going to investigate it ourselves too. I have already had time to look at the construction of the building and the drawings and there are some gaps in the building where the fire started. It's a very complicated building,” he added.

Nobody was injured in the fire.