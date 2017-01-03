Woman, 18, found with gunshot wounds in Malmö

File photo of a police cordon. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

An 18-year-old woman has been taken to hospital after she was found with gunshot wounds in the Rosengård district of Malmö in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police were called to a shooting at around 3.30am at a falafel restaurant at Västra Kattarpsvägen road in Malmö. When they arrived at the scene they found a woman with gunshot wounds.

Her injuries are said to be serious but not life-threatening.

“We don't know if [the area around the falafel restaurant] is the crime scene. We have had a weapon dog there but haven't found anything yet,” control room officer Calle Persson told Sydsvenskan.

Police cordoned off around 300 metres of the road while searching the area for clues, and questioned a witness on Tuesday morning. They hope to be able to speak to the victim later in the day.

