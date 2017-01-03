Advertisement

Woman, 18, found with gunshot wounds in Malmö

The Local
news@thelocal.se
3 January 2017
08:17 CET+01:00
malmöshootingpolicerosengård

Share this article

Woman, 18, found with gunshot wounds in Malmö
File photo of a police cordon. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
3 January 2017
08:17 CET+01:00
An 18-year-old woman has been taken to hospital after she was found with gunshot wounds in the Rosengård district of Malmö in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police were called to a shooting at around 3.30am at a falafel restaurant at Västra Kattarpsvägen road in Malmö. When they arrived at the scene they found a woman with gunshot wounds.

Her injuries are said to be serious but not life-threatening.

“We don't know if [the area around the falafel restaurant] is the crime scene. We have had a weapon dog there but haven't found anything yet,” control room officer Calle Persson told Sydsvenskan.

Police cordoned off around 300 metres of the road while searching the area for clues, and questioned a witness on Tuesday morning. They hope to be able to speak to the victim later in the day.

READ ALSO: Malmö police launch special operation to stop killings

malmöshootingpolicerosengård

Share this article

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swedish judge refuses to deport teens who gang-raped child
  2. Europe parties ring in New Year despite terror jitters
  3. This is the Swedes' favourite car model (hint: it's not a Volvo)
  4. Swedish police brave rockets, grenade and axeman on NYE
  5. Ten things that will change in Sweden in 2017
Advertisement
Advertisement