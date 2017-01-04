Man killed in Malmö shooting

Police investigating the shooting in Fosie. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Malmö police are investigating after a man died in a shooting in the Fosie district of the city.

Police were called to the Docentgatan street in the southern Swedish city at around 8.30pm on Tuesday after residents in the area reported hearing the sound of gunshots.

“We found a male person on the ground with gunshot wounds,” police spokesperson Fredrik Bratt told the TT newswire. The man was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

There were two other shootings in Malmö overnight. Shortly before midnight bullets were fired through a window into a home in the city, without injuring anyone in the apartment. And at five minutes past midnight police were called to the Lindängen district after shots were fired at a bus.

No one was injured and police said there was no known connection to the Fosie shooting.

A day ago an 18-year-old woman was seriously injured in another shooting in Malmö. She was found outside together with a man but police believe the shooting took place in an apartment.

“They made their way from the place where it happened,” police spokesperson Nils Norling told the Sydsvenskan newspaper, adding the man had been questioned as a witness and was not a suspect.

Police said on Tuesday evening that “more than one person” were being held on suspicion of being in some way linked to the incident, but did not say if all were suspected of attempted murder.

According to Skåne University Hospital her condition is serious but stable. Police said there is no known existing threat against either the woman or her male acquaintance.