Big freeze is back! Sweden on heavy snow alert

A snowy Stockholm in November. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

Drivers in Sweden were warned to take it easy on the roads on Wednesday, after snow fell across much of the country – only days after it experienced its warmest New Year's Eve on record.

Naimakka in northern Lapland saw temperatures drop to at least -28.2C overnight, according to national weather institute SMHI. But much of the rest of Sweden also woke up to a frosty morning.

On Tuesday evening it was already snowing heavily in Stockholm, with around 10-20 centimetres of snow expected to have fallen by the morning.

No serious accidents had been reported prior to rush hour on Wednesday, and traffic authorities said that they expected their snow ploughs would have time to clear most roads before then.

“There's not a lot of traffic which makes it significantly easier for the ploughs. Sure, there have been a few cars going off the road, but it's far from chaotic,” said Trafikverket's Mikael Wiman.

All bus routes in central Stockholm, apart from the main ones, were cancelled in the morning. Drivers across Sweden were urged to leave the car at home if possible.

“The problem is that the strong wind in combination with the snow could cause drifting, so if you are able to it is not a bad idea to stay indoors,” said SMHI meteorologist Mattias Burtu.

The snow and wind were expected to head south later in the day, with class-two weather warnings issued for islands Gotland and Öland, as well as southern parts of the Baltic Sea and the Öresund strait.

“The weather is expected to be really difficult in those areas,” said Burtu.

In Kiruna, many homes lost their heating on Tuesday night after a leak in the town's main system. The problem was fixed early on Wednesday morning. Police said no emergencies had been reported despite the outside temperature dropping to -27C during the night.

It has been a winter of extremes in Sweden. On January 31st it experienced its warmest New Year's Eve on record (10.4C in Eskilstuna and Adelsö). And a month and a half earlier Stockholm had its snowiest November day in at least 111 years.