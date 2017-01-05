Man injured after trash blows up in Gothenburg

The trash container where the explosion took place. Photo: Thomas Johansson/TT

A man has been taken to hospital with injuries in his legs following an explosion in Gothenburg.

The incident took place at around 3.30pm on Thursday in the Frölunda area of the city, when a lone man was injured after a garbage container exploded. According to police, the man told them the blast occurred when he threw waste into the container.

“The man was alone when the explosion occurred. We spoke with him and according to him he was throwing out two rubbish bags when one of the bags banged,” police spokesperson Christer Fuxborg told Swedish newspaper Göteborgs Posten.

The man is said to be in stable condition and conscious, but with serious injuries in his legs.

Police have started a preliminary investigation of devastation endangering the public and have cordoned off the area around the container to carry out a technical investigation. They currently do not have a clear idea of what exploded, but are looking into whether a bomb dog is available to bring to the scene.