Malmö's mouse restaurateurs take to open road

Sneak peak of one of the upcoming... things. We don't want to ruin the surprise for anyone so we're trying to keep things minimal at this moment. But we're working on it! (it's not "out" yet, but you will be able to see it, along with the others later this spring.) #Anonymouse #streetart #Malmö #möllan #noixdevie #iltopolino
ENGLISH BELOW. Invigningen av restaurangen Il Topolino möttes av ett något större tryck än beräknat. Det var kul men lämnade ett visst slitage på lokalerna, så under kvällen valde vi att hålla stängt för lättare renovering. (det kan ha funnits en incident med en kock och dåligt dragna ledningar). Men nu är vi åter på plats igen och välkomnar lagom till frukosten. ###### The grand opening of Il topolino was met with a slightly larger interest than anticipated. Its been good fun by also resulted in a bit of a wear on the inventory, so this afternoon we were forced to shut down temporarely (there might have been an incident with a chef and some loose wiring). Anyways, we're back again, just in time for breakfast! Cheese out! #anonymouse