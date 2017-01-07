Advertisement

Malmö's mouse restaurateurs take to open road

The Local
news@thelocal.se
7 January 2017
10:49 CET+01:00
anonymousetopolinomalmö

A photo of a mysterious mouse wagon has been posted by the Malmö street art group Anonymouse. What can it mean?
Are Malmö’s mouse restaurateurs launching a trendy food wagon? Or have they decided to forgo the city for a life on the road? 
 
A week after their restaurant Il Topolino and the nextdoor upmarket nut boutique Noix de Vie were vandalised in their location on a busy Malmö street, the guerrilla art troupe Anonymouse have given a glimpse of their next project, posting a photo of a miniature wagon on their Instagram account. 
 
 
 
“Sneak peak of one of the upcoming... things,” the group write. “We don't want to ruin the surprise for anyone so we're trying to keep things minimal at this moment. But we're working on it! (it's not "out" yet, but you will be able to see it, along with the others later this spring.)"
 
The wagon is lit by an electric lamp, and has large windows on one side. 
 
The miniature, mouse-sized shop and restaurant quickly gained international attention after appeared on a busy street in southern city Malmö in early December, with locals posting hundreds of snaps posted on social media. 
 
Created by artists known only as 'Anonymouse', the work soon took on a life of its own as Malmö residents started adding new details to it, including cheese, Christmas gifts and its own bus stop.
 
On New Year’s Eve, the local Sydsvenskan newspaper reported that the restaurant and shop had been damaged by vandals. 
 
"Since we do not know what happened, we have to assume that it is a gas leak from the kitchen that caused the damage,” the newspaper quoted Anonymouse as commenting in an e-mail. “It is just unfortunate that Noix de Vie which does not have a kitchen has also been damaged. But a representative from Il Topolino says that they really will review their procedures.” 
 
By around 9.45pm on New Year’s Eve, the restaurant had been moved from its location. 
 
Here is the Il Topolino restaurant when it opened in December. 
 
 

ENGLISH BELOW. Invigningen av restaurangen Il Topolino möttes av ett något större tryck än beräknat. Det var kul men lämnade ett visst slitage på lokalerna, så under kvällen valde vi att hålla stängt för lättare renovering. (det kan ha funnits en incident med en kock och dåligt dragna ledningar). Men nu är vi åter på plats igen och välkomnar lagom till frukosten. ###### The grand opening of Il topolino was met with a slightly larger interest than anticipated. Its been good fun by also resulted in a bit of a wear on the inventory, so this afternoon we were forced to shut down temporarely (there might have been an incident with a chef and some loose wiring). Anyways, we're back again, just in time for breakfast! Cheese out! #anonymouse

A photo posted by AnonyMouse (@anonymouse_mmx) on

anonymousetopolinomalmö

