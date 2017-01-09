Advertisement

No new record-low for road deaths in Sweden

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
9 January 2017
16:32 CET+01:00
carstrafficmotorroad deaths

Share this article

No new record-low for road deaths in Sweden
The number of road deaths in Sweden has gone down since the 1960s. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
9 January 2017
16:32 CET+01:00
The number of deaths on Swedish roads went up in 2016, new figures reveal.

A total of 263 people died in fatal road accidents last year, three more than 2015, according to fresh statistics put together by Continental on behalf of the Swedish Transport Agency.

Swedish news agency TT reports that most of the accidents took place in the Västra Götaland region in western Sweden, with 50 deaths recorded in 2016.

Stockholm, Skåne and Norrbotten saw the second highest number of fatalities. A total of 24 people were killed in traffic in each region last year, according to the statistics.

The Swedish Transport Agency said its director-general Maria Ågren was to give a press conference on Tuesday to discuss the findings and did not wish to comment before then.

The number of annual road deaths in Sweden has remained between 260 and 270 for the past three years. Last year's tally, along with 2013, was the lowest since the Second World War.

Sweden's worst years was 1965 and 1966 when 1,313 people died in traffic accidents, back when there were around 1.5 million cars on the roads, compared to almost five million today.

carstrafficmotorroad deaths

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Gudrun Rógvadóttir: 'We're Nordic, and that's a huge advantage'

Ever heard of Faroese wool? Gudrun Rógvadóttir tells The Local about life on the Faroe Islands, tradition, and how a unique jumper epitomizes the Nordic-but-not nature of this isolated society.

Yes, housing construction in Stockholm is booming

Living and working in Sweden: the ultimate guide

Volunteering abroad: ‘one of the best decisions of my life’

Lina Thomsgård: 'I try to break down barriers every day'
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Russia spreading fake news and forged docs in Sweden: report
  2. Swedish hunters kill 22 wolves in a week
  3. Swedish Soldiers of Odin group involved in 'extremist' clashes
  4. Malmö's mouse restaurateurs take to open road
  5. Swedish man disappears after 'running on ice'
Advertisement
Advertisement