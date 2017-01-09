Advertisement

Teen dubbed 'next Zlatan' now youngest Sweden player in 106 years

AFP
news@thelocal.se
9 January 2017
07:30 CET+01:00
alexander isakzlatan ibrahimovicaiksweden

Share this article

Teen dubbed 'next Zlatan' now youngest Sweden player in 106 years
Alexander Isak in action during his debut against Ivory Coast. Photo: Adam Ihse/TT
AFP
news@thelocal.se
9 January 2017
07:30 CET+01:00
A much-hyped teen footballer hailed as the heir to Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s throne has become the youngest Sweden international in over a century after making his debut for the national team.

Alexander Isak came on as a substitute in a 2-1 friendly defeat to Ivory Coast on Sunday. Aged 17 years and 109 days, he is the youngest player to take the field for the Sweden men’s team in 106 years.

Isak  – who plays in Sweden for AIK but has been linked with a move to numerous top European clubs – entered the fray in the 62nd minute of the friendly in Abu Dhabi.

"It's huge!" Isak told Swedish television.

"It was quite a tricky situation (with Sweden on the back-foot for much of the game), it was a defensive game, but it's good, it was still cool," he told the newspaper Aftonbladet.

Real Madrid are reportedly leading the chase to snap up much talked about talent Isak.

Sweden are crying out for someone to replace talisman Ibrahimovic, now 35, after he quit international football in the summer following the Euros in France.

Gunnar Pleijel is still the youngest Swedish international in history, playing against Finland in 1911 at the tender age of 17 years and 72 days.

alexander isakzlatan ibrahimovicaiksweden

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Gudrun Rógvadóttir: 'We're Nordic, and that's a huge advantage'

Ever heard of Faroese wool? Gudrun Rógvadóttir tells The Local about life on the Faroe Islands, tradition, and how a unique jumper epitomizes the Nordic-but-not nature of this isolated society.

Yes, housing construction in Stockholm is booming

Living and working in Sweden: the ultimate guide

Volunteering abroad: ‘one of the best decisions of my life’

Lina Thomsgård: 'I try to break down barriers every day'
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Russia spreading fake news and forged docs in Sweden: report
  2. Swedish hunters kill 22 wolves in a week
  3. Tourists stranded in Swedish Arctic as trains axed again
  4. Swedish Soldiers of Odin group involved in 'extremist' clashes
  5. Malmö's mouse restaurateurs take to open road
Advertisement
Advertisement