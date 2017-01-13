Firefighters tackle blaze in seven-storey building next to preschool

The burning building. Photo: Pontus Lundahl/TT

Residents have been forced to flee their homes in north-western Stockholm after a fire broke out in the attic of the high-rise building.

The apartment block in the Rinkeby suburb of Stockholm was evacuated on Friday morning while firefighters tackled the blaze.

"The entire attic is pretty much in flames, so we're going to let it burn off," emergency control room officer Ulf Larsson told the TT newswire on Friday morning.

There were initial fears the fire could spread to a preschool connected to the building. However by 10am firefighters said they believed they were slowly starting to get the blaze under control.

"The risk it could spread is not completely gone, but things are looking better," said control room officer Jonas Fröjmark.



Firefighters preventing the fire from spreading. Photo: Pontus Lundahl/TT

Emergency services were first called to the scene at 4.54am and by 10am 14 fire engines were busy fighting the flames. Police have launched an investigation into aggravated arson.

No casualties have been reported.