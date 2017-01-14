Hundreds mourn teen murdered in Malmö

Mourners lit candles around the bus stop. Photo: Andreas Hillergren/TT

Hundreds of the friends, family and neighbours of the teenage boy shot dead in Malmö gathered on Friday evening for a sombre but defiant demonstration in his memory, as police pledged to bring an end to the murder wave sweeping the city.

Mourners lit candles and laid flowers at the bus stop in Malmö’s Rosengård district where Ahmed Obaid, 16, was shot dead by as-yet unknown gunmen on Thursday evening.

”We are gathered here to say: ‘That’s it now. It’s enough,” Redha Habib, a small businesswoman who represents the Iraqi community, told the crowd.

“Why is it always the best ones who are taken. Why?” Obaid’s cousin Ruaa Abbas told the local Sydsvenskan newspaper. “He wanted to be a doctor. He was going to have a maths test today and he had just bought a new calculator. I never thought that the violence would come so close to me. I still can’t grasp it.”

Malmö police on Saturday branded the shooting “a special event” allowing them to release more resources to track down the killers. But by Saturday morning they admitted they had yet to make a breakthrough.

“We want to make contact with everyone who knows something, has seen something, or has anything whatsoever that can help us,” police press spokesman Lars Förstell told the Sydsvenskan newspaper.

Police do not believe that the boy's death is linked to Malmö's gangs, as the boy had no criminal record and was not previously known to the police.

Swedish Home Affairs minister Anders Ygeman on Friday pledged to do everything in his power to end the growing violence in the city, with 12 murders taking place in Malmö in 2016.

"The presence of police must improve in socially exposed areas and the people guilty of these crimes must be put behind bars," Ygeman told the TT newswire. “We are ready to offer the necessary resources and legislation to change the situation."

Ygeman is travelling to Malmo next week to meet with city officials.

Rosengård locals told Sydsvenksan at the memorial that they wanted more police on the ground in the area as well as tougher penalties for criminals.

“I really sympathise with the police,” Zeinab Bazzi told the paper. “They take a huge amount of shit, and I understand that they can’t watch our building 24 hours a day. They also must feel betrayed when criminals are let out of prison after only a month or two.”