Opposition leader threatens to topple Swedish government with budget proposal

Moderate leader Anna Kinberg-Batra. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

The leader of Sweden's Moderates has threatened to topple the Swedish government by putting forward a budget proposal together with the other three parties in the centre-right Alliance opposition this autumn, however support for her bid appears to be lukewarm.

Sweden is currently governed by a minority Social Democrat-Green coalition, but it was thrust into crisis early in its tenure during the autumn of 2014 when the opposition Alliance's alternative budget proposal received more votes than the government’s thanks to the backing of the nationalist Sweden Democrats (SD).

A snap election in early 2015 was only narrowly avoided when the four centre-right Alliance parties agreed not to vote for their own alternative budget in future votes if it would threaten the elected government’s proposal from being passed.

The deal, known as the "December Agreement", fell apart a year later however, and on Thursday, Moderate leader Anna Kinberg-Batra threatened to submit an Alliance budget proposal in the forthcoming autumn, which could lead to a repeat of the 2014 crisis.

"I am concerned with developments in Sweden where there are too many who are not entering the labour market and where security fails many. (Prime Minister) Löfven's weak government does not meet those requirements. We want to do something about that," she said.

"We must be prepared to act together with a common budget proposal," the Moderate leader added.

The December 2014 agreement also stopped the far-right SD from holding the balance of power in the Riksdag, but Kinberg-Batra has suggested she would be willing to talk to the nationalists, though ruled out allowing them to be part of budget negotiations.

"We should not allow ourselves to be hindered by the support of other parties. In matters where it is possible to reach an agreement I don’t think that we should not talk to SD. I want to break the lock on them because of the parliamentary situation we have. But we will not negotiate a budget with them," she explained.

For a political crisis similar to 2014 to occur the other members of the Alliance – the Centre Party, Liberals and Christian Democrats – would need to support Kinberg-Batra’s move. A tough ask, according to a political scientist.

"If this is going to become a reality, the other Alliance leaders have to get behind it. I don’t think that’s likely," Stockholm University political scientist Tommy Möller told news agency TT.

The Moderate leader’s threat could be in response to pressure from supporters, he thinks.

"There is an open demand from many Moderate supporters to go the whole way and bring down the government, to use their parliamentary position."

Centre Party leader Annie Lööf was quick to pour cold water on Kinberg-Batra's suggestion, ruling out working with SD and insisting that Sweden needs political stability.

"I think it is a shame that we don’t have greater consensus in budgetary matters and in our view of SD. It would be good if we used 2017 to continue to present shared proposals. We had been looking forward to continuing on that line. We need to develop the political reform agenda," Lööf commented.

"I don't want to throw Sweden into instability. Tomorrow Donald Trump is sworn in as president, yesterday the UK's Prime Minister said there will be a hard Brexit. In such a time, stability, security and leadership is needed. There is a (general election) vote next year, one and a half years are left. Now is the time to hone policy and increase voter confidence. Our ambition is to replace Stefan Löfven,” she added.