Swedish 'Ove' movie on 2017 Oscars list

Rolf Lassgård as Swedish curmudgeon Ove. Photo: Björn Larsson Rosvall/TT

Swedish movie 'A Man Called Ove' has been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Makeup.

Director Hannes Holm's film about Saab-driving curmudgeon Ove, starring Rolf Lassgård, who has his heart opened by a warm new neighbour made the cut from the original list of 85 submissions.

It will compete for the top award at the big Oscars gala in February against 'Land of Mine' (Denmark), 'The Salesman' (Iran), 'Tanna' (Australia) and 'Toni Erdmann' (Germany).

Based on Swedish author Fredrik Backman's New York Times best-seller (Swedish title: 'En man som heter Ove'), the film reached third place on the list of most-watched films at Swedish cinemas since records began in 1963 after more than 1.7 million people went to see it.

It also won Best European Comedy at last year's European Film Awards. But despite its major success, claiming an Oscar will be a tough task. A Swedish film has not won in the Best Foreign Language Film category since Ingmar Bergman's Fanny and Alexander took the Oscar back in 1983.

For makeup team Eva von Bahr and Love Larson, the Best Makeup nomination is their second Oscar nod. The duo were nominated in the category last year for the movie 'The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out Of The Window and Disappeared', but were beaten to the win by 'Mad Max: Fury Road'.

Swedish cinematographer Linus Sandgren also has a shot at Oscar glory this year. He was involved in blockbuster musical 'La La Land', nominated for Best Cinematography. La La Land is also up for an award in the Best Picture, Actress in a Leading Role, Actor in a Leading Role and Sound Mixing categories.

Producers Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster (more known as Shellback) are also in with a chance, alongside Justin Timberlake, for Best Original Song – 'Can't Stop The Feeling' from 'Trolls'.

The Oscars will be handed out in Los Angeles on February 6th. Check out the full list of nominees here.

Watch the A Man Called Ove trailer below.