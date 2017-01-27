In pictures: Incredible UFO cloud spotted in Sweden

A mysterious UFO-shaped cloud baffled skiers when it appeared in the sky over Sweden.

The bizarre cloud floated in the sky over ski resorts Åre and Duved on Thursday, prompting some to speculate that Martians had arrived for a day on the slopes.

Many rushed to take pictures of the unusual phenomenon and posted them on social media.

"I thought it was pretty cool," one of them, Elvira Kuper, told broadcaster SVT.

Experts explained it was a so-called lenticular cloud, which forms over mountain peaks when the air is forced to rise as it hits the hillside. As it cools it condenses into a cloud.

Thanks to their peculiar shape, they are often mistaken for UFOs.

Here are some of the best pictures of the cloud:

Oväntat besök i Åre idag?! // Unexpected visitors in Åre today?! #coolcloud #åre #åresweden : @annavarg1 Ett foto publicerat av Åre Sweden (@aresweden) Jan 26, 2017 kl. 7:55 PST