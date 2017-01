Sweden to stop calling transgender people 'mentally ill'

An archive picture of Swedes protesting against classifying transgender people as mentally ill. Photo: Leif R Jansson/TT

Transgender people will no longer be classified as “mentally ill” in Sweden, the country’s main national health authority has announced, in a decision widely criticised as overdue.

Sweden’s National Board of Health and Welfare, or Socialstyrelsen, announced late on Friday that it would no longer automatically apply the diagnosis “gender dysphoria” to transgender patients.

“…more than anything, this change has an important symbolic value," Kristina Bränd Persson, the organisation’s head, said in a press release . “This is a completely reasonable change. Many divisions and categories are obsolete. For us, the decision is uncontroversial. We tend to follow the changes the WHO makes.”

The decision was widely ridiculed on Twitter.