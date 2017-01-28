Sweden to stop calling transgender people 'mentally ill'

Sweden’s National Board of Health and Welfare, or Socialstyrelsen, announced late on Friday that it would no longer automatically apply the diagnosis “gender dysphoria” to transgender patients.

The decision was widely ridiculed on Twitter.

"At fucking bloody last!" tweeted Leo Ringqvist. "We are not ill, most of all mentally."

Fucking jävla äntligen! Vi är inte sjuka, framför allt inte psykiskt. - Socialstyrelsen ändrar sig om transpersoner. https://t.co/DTU260o1HY — Leo Ringqvist (@LeoR1010) January 28, 2017

"Wake me! Is it 2017 or 1817," complained Ewa-Maria Åström.

Socialstyrelsen har beslutat att transexualitet inte längre är att betraktas som sjukdom.

Väck mig ⏰. Är det 2017 eller 1817?? #rfsl — Ewa-Marie Åström (@t_eas) January 27, 2017

The move follows a decision made by the World Health Organisation in October to remove the transsexualism classification from the chapter on mental illness in its diagnostic guide.

"This is welcome but no surprise," said Frida Sandegård, chairperson of RFSL, which lobbies for the rights of gay, bisexual and transgender people.

Transgender people have complained of receiving unwelcome questions and stigmatising treatment when dealing with health professionals in Sweden.

The agency said the change would not take place immediately, as it would first have to incorporate the decision into its own national version of ICD-10, the latest disease classification manual issued by the WHO.

The work is expected to be completed this year.