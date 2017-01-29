Swedish-Iranian Oscar hopeful hit by Trump Muslim ban

Bahar Pars photographed at Stockholm's Royal Dramatic Theatre. Foto: Staffan Löwstedt / SvD / TT /

The Swedish-Iranian actress tipped to share an Oscar for best foreign film fears she will be blocked by Donald Trump’s 'Muslim ban'.

But Bahar Pars, who was born in Iran but came to Sweden as a child, said she intended to board the plane nonetheless.

“I think I’d rather go there and take that place,” the 37-year-old told the TT news agency. “I’ll probably get more out of being able to stand there and say, 'You know what? Now I’m standing here on your territory. Fuck off.'”

Pars plays Parvaneh, the female lead in the Oscar-nominated film A Man Called Ove, which stars Rolf Lassgård and is directed by Hanne Holm.

“It’s not at all certain that I’m going to get in,” Pars told TT. “It wouldn’t surprise me if nobody born in Iran gets in.”

US President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order banning people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan and Yemen from entering the United States for 90 days, regardless of their visa status or permanent residency. The order, named "Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States", also suspended the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) for 120 days. Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallström on Sunday called the order "deeply regrettable", joining a chorus of criticism from world leaders. "This decision increases distrust and tension between people. Not since World War II have so many people been displaced by war and conflict. It is all countries' joint responsibility to help them, including the United States'. "

Pars said that she had taken two months to get her visa to the US approved after applying using her Iranian passport, but she said that after Donald Trump's “appallingly racist" executive order, she suspected she would not be allowed entry.

“I’m very emotionally upset by this," she said. "But on the other side, it would also be nice to go there and, if we win the prize, speak to the whole world and say this is wrong.”

The Oscar-nominated director Asghar Farhadi confirmed on Saturday that the ban meant he would be unable to attend the ceremony, for which for his drama The Salesman is also in the running for best foreign film.

Taraneh Alidoosti, the lead actress in Farhadi’s film, on Thursday said she would boycott the awards because of upcoming travel restrictions on Iranians.

According to TT, thousands of Swedes risk being hit by the new law simply because they were born in one of the seven countries named.