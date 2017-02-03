Advertisement

Sweden gives Brussels terror attacks evidence to Belgium

AFP
news@thelocal.se
3 February 2017
16:39 CET+01:00
terrorterrorismbrusselsbelgiumnews

Share this article

Sweden gives Brussels terror attacks evidence to Belgium
The evidence is thought to be connected with the terror attacks in Brussels in 2016. Photo: Wiktor Nummelin/TT
AFP
news@thelocal.se
3 February 2017
16:39 CET+01:00
A Swedish court decided on Friday to hand over evidence seized in the southern city of Malmö to Belgium in connection with the Brussels attacks last year, public prosecutors said.

Swedish counter-terrorism police found four mobile phones and two computers in a raid on Wednesday on an apartment in Malmö, Sweden's third largest city, where one of the Brussels attacks suspects grew up. The court ordered the six items sent to Belgian investigators, the prosecutor in charge of the case, Hans Ihrman, told AFP.

"They are important for the investigation," he said, without specifying how the possessions were connected to the 28-year-old suspect, Osama Krayem.

A Swedish citizen of Syrian origin, Krayem was arrested on April 8 in Brussels over suspicions he brought the bags used for two separate attacks on an airport and a metro last year, killing 32 people.

A surveillance video showed him accompanying Khalid El Bakraoui, the Brussels metro suicide bomber, minutes before the attack.

Held in Belgium since his arrest, Krayem is believed to be a link between the cells that attacked Paris in 2015 and Brussels. He has been charged in both investigations.

terrorterrorismbrusselsbelgiumnews

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Everything you need to get through Swedish winter

Back home you always know what to buy to address common winter ailments. But how do you know what to buy abroad? We asked Sweden's largest pharmacy chain for help.

The best ways to send money abroad: a quick guide

Local Guide: the best of Rome

Top 10 Stockholm tech startup stories of 2016

‘I always felt there was something special about being from Iceland’

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Did Sweden's deputy PM just troll Trump with a women-only parody picture?
  2. Six million visitors: a record month for The Local
  3. Video: What happened when Swedes were asked to jump from huge 'Valhalla' tower
  4. Brace yourselves: It's going to get very cold again in Sweden
  5. Coffee, cash and Eurovision: Eight differences between Germany and Sweden
Advertisement
Advertisement