Advertisement

Sweden to ban single-sex classrooms

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
4 February 2017
08:55 CET+01:00
school

Share this article

Sweden to ban single-sex classrooms
Photo: Ann-Sofi Rosenkvist/imagebank.sweden.se
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
4 February 2017
08:55 CET+01:00
The Swedish government wants to ban schools from separating girls and boys into different classes.
The rule will apply to all subjects, says Education Minister Gustav Fridolin.
 
"If you feel that having girls and boys in the same class causes problems then the problems themselves must be addressed, not avoided by simply splitting the class up," Fridolin told SR Ekot. 
 
The gender segregation ban will apply to all subjects and schools will be issued with guidance as to how to implement it into the curriculum.
 
"We have seen a number of reports from state school inspectors (Skolinspektionen) where girls and boys have been kept in separate classes for certain subjects for years at a time. We do not think this should be permitted," said Fridolin to SR Ekot.
 
It is currently acceptable to put boys and girls in different classes provided that the school ensures they receive an equal standard of teaching, reports news agency TT.
 
There are no statistics on the prevalence of gender segregation in Swedish schools, but there has previously been debate on whether schools should separate boys and girls for physical education classes.
 
In autumn 2016, several schools, including a number of Muslim schools, were reported to be separating boys and girls for gym class. Schools have justified the move by saying that it encourages girls to participate in the lessons.
 
Correction: In a moment of madness we originally wrote unisex instead of single-sex in the headline of this article. 
school

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Everything you need to get through Swedish winter

Back home you always know what to buy to address common winter ailments. But how do you know what to buy abroad? We asked Sweden's largest pharmacy chain for help.

The best ways to send money abroad: a quick guide

Local Guide: the best of Rome

Top 10 Stockholm tech startup stories of 2016

‘I always felt there was something special about being from Iceland’

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Did Sweden's deputy PM just troll Trump with a women-only parody picture?
  2. Six million visitors: a record month for The Local
  3. Video: What happened when Swedes were asked to jump from huge 'Valhalla' tower
  4. Brace yourselves: It's going to get very cold again in Sweden
  5. Coffee, cash and Eurovision: Eight differences between Germany and Sweden
Advertisement
Advertisement