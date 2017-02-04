Advertisement

Video: The Swedish elk rescue that became a viral hit

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
4 February 2017
17:06 CET+01:00
elk

Share this article

Video: The Swedish elk rescue that became a viral hit
Not the elk in question. File photo: Hasse Holmberg/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
4 February 2017
17:06 CET+01:00
A video of Swedish skaters rescuing an elk trapped in a hole in the ice has reached over 275,000 views in three days.
The video, titled 'Älg i vak' (Elk in the ice-hole), was recorded by Sigrid Sjösteen and Viktor Johannessen.
 
When the pair saw the animal fall through the ice at Bergö Fjord near Örnsköldsvik, they donned their skates and set about helping it out of the water.
 
In the video, the Swedes can be seen using an axe to chop the ice, making a passage from the hole trapping the elk to the shore.
 
Eventually, the elk staggers to its feet and drags itself to freedom.
 
"It almost felt like it wanted to thank us. We were unbelievably relieved that we were able to save it," Johannessen told the Västerbottens-Kuriren newspaper. 
 
 

 
The YouTube recording of the rescue is now closing in on 300,000 views since being posted on 1st February.
 
elk

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Everything you need to get through Swedish winter

Back home you always know what to buy to address common winter ailments. But how do you know what to buy abroad? We asked Sweden's largest pharmacy chain for help.

The best ways to send money abroad: a quick guide

Local Guide: the best of Rome

Top 10 Stockholm tech startup stories of 2016

‘I always felt there was something special about being from Iceland’

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Did Sweden's deputy PM just troll Trump with a women-only parody picture?
  2. Six million visitors: a record month for The Local
  3. Video: What happened when Swedes were asked to jump from huge 'Valhalla' tower
  4. Brace yourselves: It's going to get very cold again in Sweden
  5. Sweden presents new climate law and zero emissions goal
Advertisement
Advertisement