Sweden to consider military partnership with UK

Swedish soldiers in Gotland. File photo: Sören Andersson/TT

The Swedish Armed Forces is looking into the possibility of joining a military partnership led by the United Kingdom.

As well as the UK, six other Nato countries - Denmark, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and the Netherlands - are Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) members.

"We have also held discussions with Finland and will undertake a joint analysis of potential participation in JEF. We will coordinate our position on this," Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist told newspaper Dagens Nyheter.

JEF has no standing forces, but participating countries provide various units that can respond in a crisis situation.

The Swedish Armed Forces is scheduled Monday to begin discussions of a potential Swedish contribution.

Hultqvist does not see any problem for Sweden's policy of non-alliance with Nato, despite the Nato status of the other seven countries in the JEF agreement.

"JEF is not a Nato force, but a British inititive and a British-led operation. This means that we can participate without any obligation to take part in operations," said the minister to Dagens Nyheter.