Published on: 30 Aug 2016 12:00 CET

Swedish car maker Volvo launched what it described as one of its biggest recruitment campaigns ever on Tuesday, in the hope of attracting hundreds of new engineers to Sweden.

Volvo Cars said in a press release on Tuesday that it planned to employ around 400 engineers to work in software development, with the majority to be placed at its Gothenburg headquarters.

The company, which is owned by Chinese Geely, has also employed 35 workers for a new research and development centre in Lund, southern Sweden, which is set to open in September.

"The university town of Lund has an international reputation and is close both to Sweden's third-biggest city Malmö and Denmark's capital Copenhagen," read the press release.

The recruitment drive comes two weeks after Volvo announced plans to team up with ride-sharing service Uber in a $300 million joint venture to develop driverless cars.

It has also begun shifting towards electric and hybrid cars, with one in five of all Volvo XC90s currently sold as a plug-in hybrid. In 2019 it will release its first all-electric vehicle.

"Volvo is an industry leader when it comes to self-driving cars and electrification and not least the obvious leader when it comes to safety," said deputy chief executive Peter Mertens in a statement on Tuesday.

"We have great ambitions not only to maintain but also extend that lead, so we must ensure that we attract the best engineers on the market. The new recruitment campaign is part of that strategy," he added.