Dating in Sweden: sex, booze and mobile phones
This guide may not help you find someone to kiss on Valentine's Day, but it might just shed some light on the tantalising mystery known as the strong, silent Nordic type.
Published: 16 February 2009 11:05 CET
Updated: 14 February 2023 06:49 CET
Dating in Sweden, the ultimate A-Å (okay, we skipped the last two) list: Per Pixel Petersson/imagebank.sweden.se
Member comments
Weak article — really weak. Very negative too.
My take:
Dating in Sweden is easy and fun.
The people are friendly, if you aren’t a stiff. And the women seem to make “good decisions” about who they select. And they are open minded about different types of people. You needed be rich, and there is no need to purchase an expensive car. Try developing a bit of a personality, and you will do well.
Yes, alcohol can help things along in some cases.
But that’s also true in the US (and Canada, the UK, Germany and almost all of Asia). So, what’s the difference? In my experience – nothing.
FYI Kommissarie, not everyone dated members of the opposite sex.