Dating in Sweden: sex, booze and mobile phones

This guide may not help you find someone to kiss on Valentine's Day, but it might just shed some light on the tantalising mystery known as the strong, silent Nordic type.

Published: 16 February 2009 11:05 CET
Updated: 14 February 2023 06:49 CET
Dating in Sweden: sex, booze and mobile phones
Dating in Sweden, the ultimate A-Å (okay, we skipped the last two) list: Per Pixel Petersson/imagebank.sweden.se

This article was written by blogger Kommissarie F. Kuriosa in 2009 and remains one of our most popular dating-in-Sweden articles to date.

With one of the highest birth rates in Europe, the Swedes seem to be pretty prolific when it comes to making babies, but even after six plus years of living in Stockholm, I’m still not sure how Swedish relationships actually happen.

The only obvious explanation seems to be massive quantities of alcohol. In other words, Swedish babies wouldn’t exist without Finnish booze cruises and Systembolaget.

I know that it will seem ungrateful to be accusing my host country of being a nation of stingy alcoholics, and I’ll be the first to admit that a few drinks can be a fantastic social lubricant. It’s probably also a case of “it’s not the Swedes, it’s me,” but Swedish mating and dating rituals (and usually in that order) appear to be a very slow process that go nowhere (except the bedroom) fast.

In a nutshell, it goes something like this:

A) Meet at a mutual friend’s party.

B) Get really, really drunk.

C) Make out. Sex is optional.

D) If you’re lucky, you are sober enough to save the other person’s telephone number in your mobile, AND to put it under the correct name.

E) Send a text message along the lines of “last night was nice. Shall we have a coffee sometime?”

F) Spend hours analysing the various ways in which aforementioned text message could be misinterpreted. Get your friends involved.

G) Have a “fika.” *(see below for an explanation of this uniquely Swedish institution)

*A “fika” is a Swedish word for an ambiguous meeting that may or may not be a date, or better explained as a non-date, or a date that is pretending-not-to-be-a-date.

It is also worth mentioning that one can also have a fika with a friend, colleague, family member, or neighbor. Hence the ambiguity of the whole affair.

During this “fika” Swedish non-date, things are a little stilted and awkward as both parties pretend that nothing happened last Saturday night, and politely and awkwardly ask questions about the other person, usually beginning with “Where do you live?,” descending into a discussion about the difficulty and frustration of the Stockholm housing market, and complaining that you have had to move seven times in the course of six months.

Now, where were we…oh yes:

H) At the end of this date pretending not to be a date, give each other an awkward hug, or possibly a handshake, ended with the statement, “Vi hörs!” or “Hoppas vi ses snart!” (“I’ll talk to you soon.” or “Hope we see each other soon!”)

I) Spend the entire next week pondering over who should make the next move. A WORD OF WARNING: It is not assumed here that the guy will take the lead. More likely, the opposite is expected. If the Swedish guy is brave enough open his mouth and say something at all during this date, he may feel that it is now the girl’s turn to put herself out on a limb.

J) Spend many more hours analysing your feeble attempts at text message “flirting,” agonising over whether you should or should not use the word “mysig” (cozy) or “trevlig” (nice), fearing the former may be too much, and the latter may not be enough. Once again, enlist the help of your friends.

K) Repeat Step A.

L) Repeat Step B.

M) Repeat Step C, all the while pretending it never happened the first time.

N) Sometime after several more renditions of Steps B and C, go out to dinner.

O) Since it’s a little harder to pretend you are not on a real date in the formal atmosphere of a restaurant, drink massive amounts of the house wine.

P) At the end of dinner, closely examine the bill to make sure each person pays for his or her appropriate share, including the extra five kronor for dressing on the side.

Q) Get kicked out of your way-too-expensive second-hand rental contract because the person you were subletting from didn’t take 10 study points and lost his/her contract for student housing.

R) Get drunk again, and commiserate on the horrors of the Stockholm housing market.

S) Move in together.

T) Go shopping at Ikea.

U) Take a romantic trip to the Canary Islands.

V) Move to the suburbs, buy a Volvo and start collecting “Vuxenpoäng” (“adult points”).

W) Have a child.

X) Name it Johan, Erik, Fredrik, or Henrik if it’s a boy or Sara, Anna, Lisa, or Emma if it’s a girl.

Y) Two months after you go back to work after having Johan/Erik/Fredrik/Henrik/Sara/Anna/Lisa/Emma, repeat Step W.

Z) Enjoy an additional 18 months of parental leave.

Å) Get married for your 20th wedding anniversary.

Written by Kommissarie F. Curiosa, a Sweden-based American blogger.

  1. Weak article — really weak. Very negative too.

    My take:
    Dating in Sweden is easy and fun.
    The people are friendly, if you aren’t a stiff. And the women seem to make “good decisions” about who they select. And they are open minded about different types of people. You needed be rich, and there is no need to purchase an expensive car. Try developing a bit of a personality, and you will do well.

    Yes, alcohol can help things along in some cases.
    But that’s also true in the US (and Canada, the UK, Germany and almost all of Asia). So, what’s the difference? In my experience – nothing.

Nine terrible AI-generated jokes about Swedish things

Artificial Intelligence programmes such as ChatGPT have made headlines worldwide for writing scarily accurate essays, poems, and even newspaper articles. We decided to ask ChatGPT to tell us some jokes about Swedish things, and here's what happened.

Published: 11 January 2023 15:19 CET
Updated: 14 January 2023 08:05 CET
Nine terrible AI-generated jokes about Swedish things

How does this work?

We’re using ChatGPT, an open-source AI model designed for dialogue. Essentially, you type in a question and it generates a response. After testing its article-writing skills (which in some cases were pretty good, in others… not so much), we decided to test how good it was at telling jokes.

Spoiler alert: they were awful.

First off, I asked the AI to “tell us a joke about Stockholm”.

Why was the Stockholm fish so bad at dancing? Because it had two left fins!

Screenshot: The Local

Did you get it? Because I didn’t. I gave it another chance.

Why did the tomato turn red in Stockholm? Because it saw the Swedish meatball!

Screenshot: The Local

Not much better, although this one had at least some reference to Sweden.

I took the AI’s cue for the next one and asked it to tell us a joke about meatballs instead.

Why don't Swedish meatballs like to dance? Because they're too meaty to boogie!

Screenshot: The Local

As I was quickly realising that the jokes were getting a bit meatball-heavy, I went for a different tactic, asking it to “tell us a joke about the northern lights”.

Why did the aurora borealis go to the doctor? Because it was feeling a little polarized!
Screenshot: The Local

Okay, so they do seem to be getting at least a bit better. Maybe the AI is learning how to tell better jokes after all. Let’s ask it to tell us a joke about the King of Sweden.

Why did the king of Sweden wear a crown? Because he was the ruler of the monarchy! Note that some of the humor may not make sense due to the lack of context, I recommend using these jokes carefully.
Screenshot: The Local

Yeah, scrap that, it’s definitely not getting better. This one even came with its own disclaimer. Also, as an aside, the King of Sweden is famous for not wearing a crown: he never had a coronation.

Next up: “Tell us a joke about a cinnamon bun”.

Why was the cinnamon roll feeling down? Because it was feeling a little bun-der-pressure!

Screenshot: The Local

Is it just me or is this one actually funny? Have I been writing this article for too long? Is this a cry for help? Maybe.

Anyway, let’s ask it for a joke about herring.

Why was the herring so bad at telling jokes? Because it always felt like it was fishing for a punchline!

Screenshot: The Local

Again, this one genuinely made me laugh. Next up, midsummer. This time, I asked it to “tell us a joke about a Swedish Midsummer celebration”.

Why did the Swede wear a flower crown at Midsummer celebration? Because it was having a fika-tastic time! (Fika means having a coffee break and chat with friends or coworkers in swedish)

Screenshot: The Local

Has anyone told the AI that jokes usually become less funny when you explain them?

By this point, I was getting a bit tired of the traditional joke format and decided to try and get it to tell us a joke about Swedish politics. It refused, saying that it was not “appropriate to create jokes about political situations in general as it might be considered offensive and disrespectful for some people”.

So I asked it to write a standup comedy routine about Swedish politics instead. Here’s a section of it (the rest of it involved a sketch about the Swedish Prime Minister being caught eating a herring sandwich on public transport and compliments on him making Sweden a “renewable energy powerhouse” with “some of the most humane prisons in the world”).

Comedian: "I mean, have you seen the state of Swedish politics lately? It's like a never-ending game of 'Who's the Least Terrible?' And the Prime Minister? He's just the least terrible of them all. It's like going on a date with the girl who's 'not as bad as the others' "

Screenshot: The Local

The AI is clearly not a fan of Swedish politics, or the Swedish prime minister (it may be important to note here that this AI was programmed in 2021, when Stefan Löfven was still Sweden’s prime minister, so this is more of a slight on him than current PM Ulf Kristersson).

I then tried to get it to tell me a joke about visiting Ikea, but by this point I got an error message stating I’d made too many requests, so I’ll end with this: a nice little haiku I asked it to write about Stockholm.

Stockholm's water flows, In canals and archipelago, Nature's beauty glows.

Screenshot: The Local
