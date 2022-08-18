Read news from:
Six Swedish drinking songs for crayfish party season

It's almost August, meaning Swedes have only one thing on their minds - crayfish. Crayfish parties feature a large amount of alcohol (like most Swedish holidays), so here are some drinking songs you can learn if you want to sing along at your next kräftskiva.

Published: 14 August 2013 08:00 CEST
Updated: 18 August 2022 16:24 CEST
No Swedish crayfish party is complete without crayfish-themed hats, decorations and bibs. Photo: Anna Hållams/imagebank.sweden.se

Yes, the month of August is a hotpot of opportunities to attend “crayfish parties” (better known in Sweden as kräftskivor).

And, besides crayfish, the most common thing you’ll stumble upon at these parties is a large amount of alcohol, drunk while singing drinking songs – snapsvisor in Swedish.

Few countries (if any) really have drinking songs to the same capacity as the Swedes do, so what better time to look into this unusual phenomenon from an outsider’s perspective.

But whether you’re new to Sweden or a crayfish veteran, you’ll probably be none the wiser as what on earth these songs are actually about. Some are pure nonsense, others are just plain confusing, but one thing we can say is that the lyrics are so odd they must have been written after consuming a large amount of snaps.

We’ve collected our six favourite snapsvisor and translated them to English.

Enjoy. Sjung hopp faderallallan lej!

1. Helan Går

Helan går literally translates as “the whole goes”. It’s about encouraging drinkers to drink helan (traditionally the first snaps of the evening), because if you don’t drink helan, you don’t get halvan (the second snaps of the evening).

Here it is in Swedish:

Helan går

Sjung hopp faderallan lallan lej

Helan går

Sjung hopp faderallan lej

Och den som inte helan tar

Han heller inte halvan får

Helan går

(Drink)

Sjuuuuuung hopp faderallan lej

And here’s a loose English translation:

The whole goes down

Sing hop fadarallan lallan lej

The whole goes down

Sing hop fadarallan lej

And he who doesn’t take the whole

Doesn’t get the half either

The whole goes down

[drink]

Siiiiiiing hop fadarallan lallan lej

Brush up on your snapsvisor or Swedish drinking songs if you want to join in at Swedish holiday celebrations. Photo: Janus Langhorn/imagebank.sweden.se

2. & 3. The short Finnish and the long Finnish

This one is very simple, and takes a dig at Sweden’s next-door neighbours the Finns. In Sweden, a common stereotype of Finns is that they enjoy drinking. The lyrics are very simple. Here they are:

“NU!”

In English:

“NOW!”.

Similarly to the short Finnish, here’s the long Finnish:

“Inte nu, men NU!”

“Not now, but NOW!”

4. Teach your mother-in-law to swim

This is a charming drinking song about a man teaching his mother-in-law to swim by holding her firmly in the water by the chin, getting distracted by a snaps and letting go, after which she was never seen again. Delightful.

Here it is in Swedish:

En kall ruskig höst 

Kom vinden från öst

Och medförde ström och dimma

Å då tyckte jag,

Att lämpligt va’

Att lära min svärmor simma.

I havet ja lade henne galant

Och höll’na i hakan ganska bestant,

När bränningarna kom ur handen hon slant,

Sen dess har jag inte sett’na.

And in English:

One cold awful autumn,

The wind came from the east,

Bringing with it currents and mist.

And then I thought,

It was a good time,

To teach my mother-in-law to swim.

I lay her down gently in the sea,

And held her by the chin quite steadily,

When the snaps came along she slipped out of my hand,

And I haven’t seen her since.

Photo: Carolina Romare/ imagebank.sweden.se

5. To the crayfish claw

Here’s a snapsvisa specifically for crayfish parties. It can be roughly translated as “With a claw that’s so good, and a pearl, yes, yes, all you gotta do, yes all you gotta do – is eat it. If you’ve had one, you want two, and if you’ve had two, you want – yes, you want – a lot more.”

It sounds better in Swedish, we promise:

“Med en klo som är så go och en pärla jo, jo, så är det bara, ja det är bara att konsumera. Har man fått en, vill man ha två, och får man två är det så att man vill gärna, ja man vill gärna ha många flera.”

6. Small frogs

Possibly the most well-known drinking song, små grodorna is also a popular children’s song and is sung at Midsommar when Swedes dance around the midsommarstång pretending to be – yep, you guessed it – small frogs.

Here’s how it goes:

Små grodorna, små grodorna är lustiga att se.

Små grodorna, små grodorna är lustiga att se.

Ej öron, ej öron, ej svansar hava de.

Ej öron, ej öron, ej svansar hava de.

Kou ack ack ack, kou ack ack ack,

kou ack ack ack ack kaa.

Kou ack ack ack, kou ack ack ack,

kou ack ack ack ack kaa.

And in English:

Little frogs, little frogs, are funny to look at.

Little frogs, little frogs, are funny to look at.

No ears, no ears, no tails have they.

No ears, no ears, no tails have they.

Kou ack ack ack, kou ack ack ack,

kou ack ack ack ack kaa.

Kou ack ack ack, kou ack ack ack,

kou ack ack ack ack kaa.

So, there you have it. We hope that clears things up next time you’re attending a crayfish party (or any other party, if we’re being honest), and the Swedes around you burst in to song. At least you’ll know what they’re singing about now.

EXPLAINED: How a new law gets made in Sweden

Arguably one of the keys to Sweden's success as a nation is the thorough, systematic way that government proposals get turned into laws. Here's how it happens.

Published: 11 August 2022 15:33 CEST
The process is highly formalised, with the Swedish government’s website having a section to the right of each law showing where it is on the lagstiftningskedjan, or “Law-making chain”, the succession of at least six stages each law goes through until it is passed on to the parliament. 

The “legislative chain”. Screenshot: Swedish government website

1. The idea 

The first stage of any new law in Sweden is, of course, the idea. A proposal might be floated by a government minister in a newspaper, at a press conference, in a speech, or in a party manifesto. It may have been debated back and forth for decades, but without any formal steps being taken. 

Until it moves on to the next stage it doesn’t mean very much. 

2.The directive 

The first stage of the actual law-making process in Sweden is the directive, an order from the government, or more rarely the parliament, for a proposed law or change to be investigated and analysed.

This is when an idea goes beyond talk and the process is in motion. 

The directive summarises what proposal or idea needs to be analysed, lists the key proposals that should be answered, and sets a date by which the conclusions should be published, normally at least a year into the future.  

A directive can sometimes be issued to the Swedish Government Offices, or Regeringskansliet, in which case it is investigated internally. It is more common, though, for the government to issue a so-called kommittédirektiv, or “committee directive“, which sets up an ad hoc expert committee to examine the issue. 

The committee is led by an utredare, or “investigator”, who is normally supported by one or more secretaries, and who can appoint, or is appointed, experts drawn from the relevant agencies, from academia, or from elsewhere. The utredare is very often a senior judge, but can be a former politician, senior civil servant, or anyone else with relevant skills.  

3.The utredning, or inquiry

The next stage is the utredning, which does not correspond exactly to anything you might find in the US or UK. In some ways, it is like a government inquiry, as it is semi-independent from the executive and calls on various experts. Indeed, when an utredning is called into, say, the government’s handling of Covid-19, it functions in almost exactly the same way.

But it can also function like the preparations for a “white paper” in the UK, or a bill in the US, with the difference that rather than being prepared by a politician or government department, the proposals are put together by an expert committee given detailed instructions by the government. 

Once the utredning begins, it gets supported by a special department in the Swedish Government Offices. Since 1922, all committees and their conclusions have been collected together under a single umbrella organisation, Statens Offentliga Utredningar, “The Government’s Official Inquiries”. 

4. The slutbetänkande, or “final report” of the inquiry

The committee might publish its conclusions in several parts, in which case each section is called a delbetänkande, or part-report, or it might publish them all at once as a slutbetänkande, or “final report”. 

These detailed documents run to hundreds, sometimes close to a thousand, pages, and contain detailed analyses of the issues, the judgement of the utredare on each of the pertinent questions, and concrete proposals for what changes should be made to the law. 

The conclusions of the inquiry will normally be announced at a press conference attended by the utredare and the relevant minister. 

Mari Andersson, special investigator on “changes to the law on citizenship”, announced her part-report at a press conference alongside Sweden’s justice minister, Morgan Johansson, in 2021. Photo: Jessica Gow/TT

5. The remiss or “consultation” stage 

After the report has been delivered, the next stage of the law is the remiss, or “consultation” stage. The report and its proposals are sent for consultation to the relevant government agencies or organisations, municipalities and other stakeholders, who can submit remissvar, or “responses”

It is the government department responsible for the proposed law which gets to decide which organisations or individuals are invited to submit responses, so sometimes organisations who believe they should have a say do not get one. It is possible for these organisations to send a response uninvited, but the government is not required to read them or take their arguments on board. 

Indeed, the answers given in consultation responses are purely advisory, meaning the government can, and often does, ignore the views of agencies and other stakeholders. If the responses are extremely critical, or raise insuperable obstacles, however, the proposed law can also be abandoned at this stage. 

6. The draft bill (stage one)

If the government decides to push ahead with the law, it then drafts a draft bill. The bill is then sent to Lagrådet, or the Council on Legislation. 

7. Lagrådet, or The Swedish Council on Legislation

Lagrådet, or the Council on Legislation, is responsible for analysing the legal aspects of a proposed government bill. The council can sometimes be very critical, informing the government that the law as proposed in unenforcible, against the constitution, or too vaguely framed for the courts to be able to interpret. 

8. The draft bill goes to parliament (stage two)

When the government is ready it sends the draft bill to the parliament, where it will often be scrutinised by the relevant parliamentary committee or committees. They can then submit views on the proposal, which are published as the utskottsbetänkande, the “parliamentary committee’s report”. At this stage the government may amend the bill to take into account the views of the committee, making it more likely that MPs for other parties vote in favour of the bill. 

9. Parliament votes

The final stage is the parliamentary vote on the bill. If a majority of MPs vote in favour of it, the bill is then submitted to the Svensk författningssamling, or Swedish Code of Statutes, the country’s official code of law. Each law is given an SFS number, and published both in paper form and online. 

The Swedish Government Offices have also produced an English-language document, titled “How Sweden is Governed”, which gives a good summary of the legislative process. 

