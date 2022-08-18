For members
SWEDISH TRADITIONS
Six Swedish drinking songs for crayfish party season
It's almost August, meaning Swedes have only one thing on their minds - crayfish. Crayfish parties feature a large amount of alcohol (like most Swedish holidays), so here are some drinking songs you can learn if you want to sing along at your next kräftskiva.
Published: 14 August 2013 08:00 CEST
Updated: 18 August 2022 16:24 CEST
Updated: 18 August 2022 16:24 CEST
No Swedish crayfish party is complete without crayfish-themed hats, decorations and bibs. Photo: Anna Hållams/imagebank.sweden.se
For members
LEARN ABOUT SWEDEN
EXPLAINED: How a new law gets made in Sweden
Arguably one of the keys to Sweden's success as a nation is the thorough, systematic way that government proposals get turned into laws. Here's how it happens.
Published: 11 August 2022 15:33 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments