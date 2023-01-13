For members
CHRISTMAS
Why today is the last day of Christmas in Sweden
On the 20th day of Christmas my true love gave to me… Wait, what? Yes, Christmas offically lasts until January 13th in Sweden. The Local's Paul O'Mahony explains why.
Published: 13 January 2015 11:46 CET
Updated: 13 January 2023 11:21 CET
The plundering of the Christmas tree used to be a major part of festivities. Photo: OTW/imagebank.sweden.se
