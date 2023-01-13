Read news from:
Why today is the last day of Christmas in Sweden

On the 20th day of Christmas my true love gave to me… Wait, what? Yes, Christmas offically lasts until January 13th in Sweden. The Local's Paul O'Mahony explains why.

Published: 13 January 2015 11:46 CET
Updated: 13 January 2023 11:21 CET
The plundering of the Christmas tree used to be a major part of festivities. Photo: OTW/imagebank.sweden.se

Christmas has twelve days and that’s quite enough, you grumble. Not so! In Sweden the festive season isn’t over until St Knut says so.

Who is St Knut and what’s he got to do with anything?

Knut Lavard (or Canute), was a Danish prince who was murdered by a dastardly cousin in the early 12th century. He was then made a saint. A few hundred years later his ‘name day’ began to be celebrated on January 13th and became synonymous with the end of Christmas.

A popular farmers’ handbook later also linked the tradition to another Knut, an earlier Danish king. 

It’s hard to argue with two Knuts. But what happens?

Ever since the 19th century Swedes have traditionally waited until St Knut’s Day to throw out their Christmas trees, though many modern Swedes chuck the spruces a week earlier, on Epiphany. Like the rest of the world, they’re sick of all the Christmas hits and getting pine needles stuck in their feet.  

Families schlepp their trees to designated areas where often they’ll be carted off by the authorities to be burned to generate district heating.  

How very Swedish! What else goes on?

Children and adults dance around the tree before it’s taken down, and any remaining edible decorations are happily gobbled.

In more impoverished times, this ‘plundering’ of the Christmas tree was a huge treat for hungry children. 

Do people really still celebrate Christmas at this late stage?

A lot of the St Knut’s Day traditions were at their most popular in the years after the Second World War but they haven’t totally died out by any means.  

All of this is new to me. I don’t know what to say.

This is what you should say: Tjugondag Knut körs julen ut (On Knut’s 20th day, Christmas is driven out) and Tjugondag Knut kastas granen ut (On Knut’s 20th day, the Christmas tree is thrown out). 

Catchy!

Ho ho ho, Grinchy. It rhymes in Swedish. Happy St Knut’s Day!   

Why is January 6th a public holiday in Sweden?

Trettondedag jul, literally "the thirteenth day of Christmas" always falls on January 6th, which this year is a Friday. It's a public holiday in Sweden meaning many people have a day off. But why is it celebrated it at all?

Published: 6 January 2023 09:09 CET
Trettondedagen, or trettondagen, or Epiphany as it is sometimes referred to in English, is the thirteenth day after Christmas Eve, the day when Swedes celebrate Christmas. Unlike most Swedish holidays such as Midsummer’s Eve (midsommarafton), Easter (påskafton) and Christmas Eve (julafton), the trettondag holiday is celebrated on the actual day, rather than the night before on trettondagsafton.

As a Christian holiday, it marks the day the three wise men met baby Jesus and gave him the gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh, and therefore the day God’s son arrived on earth. In Denmark and Norway, the day is still referred to as helligtrekongersdag, or “day of the three holy kings”.

Unlike the Twelfth Night or the last of the Twelve Days of Christmas, which is considered to be the last official day of Christmas in many Christian countries, the official final day of Christmas in Sweden falls on the twentieth day after Christmas, January 13th or tjugondag Knut. So, you can keep your decorations up for a while yet.

In Småland, trettondagen is sometimes referred to as farängladagen or änglafardagen(literally: “angel travel day”), as it was previously believed that the dead returned home the night between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, returning to their graves on January 6th.

How is it celebrated in Sweden?

In modern Sweden, most people don’t do anything in particular to celebrate trettondagen, other than perhaps taking down their Christmas decorations (although as mentioned above, many people do this on January 13th instead). It’s a day off for many, and state-run alcohol chain Systembolaget is closed.

In the Swedish Church, trettondagen is a day for raising funds for various charitable campaigns elsewhere in the world, such as this year’s campaign to end child marriage, female genital mutilation and gender-based violence.

The Swedish Church will often hold services on trettondagen or trettondagsafton. If you’re interested, you can find out what services churches in your parish will be holding here. Just type in your address, then look for trettonhelg to see what’s on.

How did Swedes celebrate in the past?

Traditionally in Sweden, the day was marked by boys and young men walking from town to town telling the story of the three wise men. These young men were known as stjärngossar (literally: star boys), a precursor to the stjärngossar you still see at Saint Lucia celebrations in modern Sweden.

This stjärngossetåg (star boy procession) would include the three wise men, Caspar, Melchior and Balthazar, who represented Europe, Africa and Asia, wearing pointy hats and white shirts, alongside King Herod, who Mary and Joseph were fleeing from (and the reason Jesus was born in a stable), Herod’s servants and a julbock (Christmas goat).

These storytellers would occasionally be given presents or money, and taking part in a stjärngossetåg was often a way for poor boys and men to earn some money, or even be given something alcoholic to drink.

The julbock‘s role was to collect these gifts or money, and it could even have a funnel hanging from its jaw which would lead to a container to collect any snaps gifted to the procession.

This stjärngossetåg still exists in some parts of Sweden, such as on the islands in the Stockholm archipelago.

