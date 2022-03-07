Read news from:
Austria
THE LOCAL LIST

SPRING

How to chat to Swedes when the sun comes out

Here are the essential words and topics to whip out and impress your Swedish friends and family in the season of new beginnings.

Published: 30 March 2016 07:29 CEST
Updated: 7 March 2022 15:50 CET
How to chat to Swedes when the sun comes out
A couple lapping up the spring sun in Stockholm. Photo: Tomas Oneborg/SvD/TT

This article was written in 2016 and updated in 2017.

1. Time, please, ladies and gentlemen 

Despite snow in parts of the country, this week we still have two sure signs of spring — the vernal equinox (vårdagjämning) and the arrival of summer time (sommartid) when we screw the clocks forward an hour and rage against the machine for depriving us of a full night’s sleep. So make a note of these words as they’re cropping up everywhere.

So elated was one member of parliament at the arrival of spring last year that he never wants to go back and is lobbying to make summertime permanent. “You can not remove the winter, but you can make it brighter,” he said. Despite his efforts, the clocks will go forward this weekend.


Swedes loving the spring weather. Photo: Sofie Wiklund/TT

2. In bloom 

From the ground they emerge to make our world a brighter place. We’re talking tussilago (which surely is one of Sweden’s loveliest words), vitsippa and krokus. Translation: coltsfoot, wood anemone and crocus. 

Like everyones’ favourite denim jackets (jeansjackor), they were hidden away for the winter but now suddenly they’re everywhere. 

And look! Knoppar (buds) are on the trees too! 


Coltsfoot and cranes. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT



3. Is it safe to come out yet? 

Bears know the score. While the human population gets all droopy for half the year in Sweden and enters a sort of semi-hibernation, our ursine friends take it all the way. They gå i ide (go into hibernation). But in spring they’re back, emerging from their dens and getting chased up trees by dogs

Also, the flyttfåglar (migratory birds) are on their way back to these parts. Indeed, a sure sign of spring each year is the first sighting of a crane (trana) returning to Lake Hornborga in south-western Sweden. 

If you’re lucky you might even see a skäggdopping (great crested grebe) or an ormvråk (buzzard). 


Young brown bears frolic in the spring sun at Skansen,Stockholm, 2002. Photo: Jan Collssiöö/TT

4. How does it make you feel?

Bye bye melancholy, hej då melatonin and good riddance (or tears, depending on your viewpoint) Melodifestivalen. There’s vår i luften (spring in the air) and we’re happy as a kalv på grönbete (calf in green pastures). At least, that is, until we catch the first whiff of gråbopollen (mugwort pollen) and we’re basically one big human sneeze until the hay fever (hösnuva) abates. 

But while we may be runnier of nose, we are also prettier of face as the first fräknar (freckles) appear. 


Inger Nilsson plays Pippi Longstocking, the girl with Sweden’s most famous freckled face, 1969. Photo: Jan Collssiöö/TT

5. The sun’s out, we’re all out

As soon as you can no longer see your own breath it’s time for the first grillfest (barbecue) of the year. Throw another korv (sausage) on the engångsgrill (disposable barbecue) mate, it’s going to be a scorcher.  

And once the temperature nears the 10C mark everyone starts to brave the outdoor sections of cafes and restaurants (uteserveringar). From April 1st they proliferate and stay there until the end of October, by which time the bears have already decided they’re about ready for their ide again. Sov gott, björn/Björn (Sleep tight, bear/guy called Björn). 


A June night at Södra Teatern in Stockholm. Almost there, folks! Photo: Jan Löwstedt/SvD/TT

READ ALSO: Seven silly signs winter is over in Sweden

STOCKHOLM

How you’ll be affected by Stockholm public transport disruption this summer

If you're planning on travelling to, from, or around Stockholm this summer, be aware that major renovations are planned, and will cause delays and rescheduling throughout the season. Here's what to expect.

Published: 15 June 2018 09:53 CEST
Updated: 27 July 2018 16:07 CEST
How you'll be affected by Stockholm public transport disruption this summer
Commuters pass through T-Centralen. File photo: Tomas Oneborg/SvD/TT

Stockholm City commuter train station reopened

Stockholm's most central pendeltåg (commuter train) station, Stockholm City, was closed on July 13th.

The station was completely shut down due to safety problems with the escalators, however it reopened on July 27th. Odenplan station was initially closed as well, but reopened on July 16th.

READ MORE: Stockholm City and Odenplan commuter stations closed for 'safety reasons'

Regional trains

If you're leaving Stockholm by train to travel elsewhere in Sweden, check your ticket and timetables carefully.

The regional train track (which is separate from the pendeltåg track) between Stockholm Central and Stockholm Södra is closed over summer due to planned renovations. Customers therefore need to travel from either Stockholm Södra or Flemingsberg on many regional routes going south from Stockholm.

In general, fjärrtåg (long-distance trains) will leave from Södra in Södermalm and regionaltåg (regional trains) will be departing from Flemingsberg further south in Huddinge, but there are a few exceptions.

Around 450,000 passengers are predicted to be affected through the entire summer period, and the two replacement stations will be much busier than usual. The stations should be clearly signposted with extra staff on hand to help direct you to your train.

In order to reach the stations, there are several options. The ordinary pendeltåg (commuter train) routes are not affected by this track closure, so you can travel to Södra or Flemingsberg from elsewhere in the city.

Stockholm Södra is within easy walking distance of Mariatorget on the red tunnelbana line and Medborgarplatsen on the green line is about a ten-minute walk away, while six bus routes (4, 74, 94, 55, 57, and 66) all stop close to the entrance.

To get to Flemingsberg, you can either travel to Stockholm Södra and then take the pendeltåg south, or you can take a combination of tunnelbana and bus (for example, it's possible to take the tunnelbana 19 to Hogdalen and change to bus 172).

Allow plenty of extra time to reach the right station and make sure you've looked up the best route in advance, which you can do using the SL website.

The works are taking place between June 24th and August 19th, and will continue each summer over the next three years.


A pendeltåg arrives at Södra station. Photo: Alexander Larsson Vierth/TT

Big changes to the tunnelbana

Anyone who regularly uses the tunnelbana's green line in the south of Stockholm will be impacted at some point this summer by major works being carried out.

Between June 11th and August 19th, Stockholm transport authority SL is carrying out renovations on the green line, the oldest of Stockholm's three existing underground lines. The platforms at Gullmarsplan and Skärmarbrink are being almost entirely replaced, meaning significantly reduced traffic between Skarpnäck and Skärmarbrink, where the train will terminate. There will also be a reduced service between Farsta Strand and Gullmarsplan, where that service will terminate. That means that north of Gullmarsplan, commuters from all three lines will need to use the same line, line 19.

Passengers on line 17 (Skarpnäck) will need to change train at Skärmarbrink and Gullmarsplan in both directions, with an additional platform change on the northbound journey. On line 18 (Farsta Strand), commuters must also change train at Gullmarsplan, and change platform if travelling north towards the city centre. 

SL has warned that the stations where train and platform changes are taking place will be unusually busy during rush hour, and advised passengers to expect significant delays and to check timetables beforehand as well as signs and loudspeaker announcements at the stations. If possible, passengers on the two affected lines are urged to avoid travel in rush hour or use alternative modes of transport where applicable.


A tunnelbana train passing between Gamla Stan and Slussen. Photo: Claudio Bresciani/SCANPIX/TT

SL is operating replacement buses, with routes from Skarpnäck and Kärrtorp to Gullmarsplan between 7 and 9 am, and in the opposite direction between 4 and 6 pm. These buses will be direct, with no stops and a roughly 15-minute journey duration, and will run every six to ten minutes.

From Farsta Strand, it's possible to take the pendeltåg into the city centre (with stops at Årstaberg, Stockholm Södra, Stockholm City, and Odenplan), and users of both lines 17 and 18 have the option of taking a local bus to a stop on line 19 (Hagsätra), which will be running as normal.

Free travel for youngsters

It's not all bad news, we promise. If you are or know a young person in Sweden, they might be eligible for free travel every weekday between June 16th and August 9th. This should arrive in the post if the person finished grade 6-9 in compulsory school (up to grade 10 for special schools) or grades 1-2 in upper secondary school this year. 

More information can be found here.

