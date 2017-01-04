Advertisement

Passengers furious as Ryanair flight from Sweden delayed by 24 hours

The Local
news@thelocal.se
4 January 2017
17:09 CET+01:00
skavstaryanair

Share this article

Passengers furious as Ryanair flight from Sweden delayed by 24 hours
File photo of a Ryanair flight at Skavsta airport. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
4 January 2017
17:09 CET+01:00
Travellers between Sweden and London were left waiting an extra 24 hours to get their journey under way following extensive delays to a flight departing from an airport used to provide budget routes to Stockholm.

Ryanair flight FR059 from Skavsta to London Stansted was originally supposed to depart at 6pm on January 3rd, but was delayed for more than 24 hours.

Passengers complained on Twitter and Facebook that fresh departure times had been announced, then subsequently cancelled over the course of the day.

"It's been appalling. Ryanair have not communicated any delay information at all. There were no representatives in the airport and we have only been give €10 for food today," a passenger who was waiting for the flight told The Local.

Sweden has seen heavy snow over the course of the last day. The downpour over Tuesday night caused three flights which were supposed to land at Skavsta on Wednesday to be diverted to Stockholm’s Arlanda airport.

A Wednesday flight to Krakow was also delayed by almost three hours.

At 6.21pm on Wednesday Ryanair's communications manager Ronan O'Keeffe sent a statement to The Local via e-mail:

"This flight from Stockholm Skavsta to London Stansted (3 Jan) was unable to depart due to the inbound aircraft being diverted due to snow on the runway. Customers were provided with overnight hotel accommodation and refreshment vouchers throughout the day, and have been advised of their options by both email and SMS text message. The aircraft is due to depart shortly and Ryanair sincerely apologises to all customers affected by this weather delay, which was entirely beyond our control.”

However, some passengers disputed the claim.

The plane eventually took off at around 7.20pm according to Flight Radar, and landed in London at around 9.20pm Stockholm time.

skavstaryanair

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

April 7th is World Health Day, and this year’s theme is depression – a problem more common among expats than many people realize. Luckily there are steps you can take to beat back the expat blues!

25 ways Stockholm has become more international in the past year

10 reasons to get on board with Qatar Airway’s QSuite

'Arctic ethics are inspired by Nordic cooperation'

What's the secret to taking a Stockholm startup global?

Related articles

Snow and ice disrupt flights and roads in Sweden

Ryanair slashes London routes from Gothenburg

Why low-cost flights are greener than pricier airlines

'Attractive ladies' but not enough growth: Ryanair boss

Swedish airport shut down after bomb scare

SAS cuts international flights out of Nordics

Swedish unions join Ryanair strike threat

New flights set to take off from Swedish capital
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Instagrammer beautifully rips these online pervs to shreds

Sweden extends border controls until spring 2017

Southern Sweden may have its own Vasa as historic shipwreck is identified
Advertisement

Video: Thousands participate in Stockholm Women's march

Increased xenophobia or business as usual? Swedes on life in Brexit Britain

'History will record how everyone reacted to the Syrian tragedy'

Swedes get stuck for hours on a freezing train in -40C, shrug it off
Advertisement
3,682 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

    Advertisement
    Advertisement