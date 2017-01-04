Passengers furious as Ryanair flight from Sweden delayed by 24 hours

File photo of a Ryanair flight at Skavsta airport. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Travellers between Sweden and London were left waiting an extra 24 hours to get their journey under way following extensive delays to a flight departing from an airport used to provide budget routes to Stockholm.

Ryanair flight FR059 from Skavsta to London Stansted was originally supposed to depart at 6pm on January 3rd, but was delayed for more than 24 hours.

Passengers complained on Twitter and Facebook that fresh departure times had been announced, then subsequently cancelled over the course of the day.

This is such bs @Ryanair STOP ANNOUNCING A NEW DEPARTURE TIME & THEN CANCELLING! FR059 is nearly 24 hrs l8, every1 is sick of this #ryanair pic.twitter.com/9FvZtH1tOT — Luce (@lucytweet28) January 4, 2017

@Ryanair 23h delay at Stockholm Skavsta and almost no information or compensation from Ryanair/staff. Phone service not even aware of delay. — Madeleine D (@MimmiDG) January 4, 2017

"Do you work for @Ryanair?" Response from man with @Ryanair uniform: "Unfortunately yes." Says it all really. — Alex Velkov (@avelkov) January 4, 2017

"It's been appalling. Ryanair have not communicated any delay information at all. There were no representatives in the airport and we have only been give €10 for food today," a passenger who was waiting for the flight told The Local.

Sweden has seen heavy snow over the course of the last day. The downpour over Tuesday night caused three flights which were supposed to land at Skavsta on Wednesday to be diverted to Stockholm’s Arlanda airport.

A Wednesday flight to Krakow was also delayed by almost three hours.

At 6.21pm on Wednesday Ryanair's communications manager Ronan O'Keeffe sent a statement to The Local via e-mail:

"This flight from Stockholm Skavsta to London Stansted (3 Jan) was unable to depart due to the inbound aircraft being diverted due to snow on the runway. Customers were provided with overnight hotel accommodation and refreshment vouchers throughout the day, and have been advised of their options by both email and SMS text message. The aircraft is due to depart shortly and Ryanair sincerely apologises to all customers affected by this weather delay, which was entirely beyond our control.”

However, some passengers disputed the claim.

@TheLocalSweden the statement by @Ryanair is a lie - we only got one 10 euro voucher when the flight was already 18 hours late — Lidia Borisova (@LidiaBorisova) January 4, 2017

A crucial detail you missed is that @ryanair sent other flights out on time this morning and left us waiting with no info. :) https://t.co/2DTJDRFY0M — Alex Velkov (@avelkov) January 4, 2017

The plane eventually took off at around 7.20pm according to Flight Radar, and landed in London at around 9.20pm Stockholm time.